Brewer Athletic Director Dave Utterback to Moderate Session at National Conference
Brewer Athletic Director Dave Utterback will be a moderator of a networking session at the National Conference of Athletic Directors, being held in Orlando December 15-19.
According to a tweet, by the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA), Utterback will be responsible for moderating the "Give and Take" Networking session for Middle School Athletic Administrators.
