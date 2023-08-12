Brewer Athletic Director Dave Utterback to Moderate Session at National Conference

Photo Courtesy Dave Utterback

Brewer Athletic Director Dave Utterback will be a moderator of a networking session at the National Conference of Athletic Directors, being held in Orlando December 15-19.

According to a tweet, by the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA), Utterback will be responsible for moderating the "Give and Take" Networking session for Middle School Athletic Administrators.


