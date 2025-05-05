The Brewer Witches beat the Bangor Rams 6-4 on Monday, May 5th in Brewer, as the Witches scored 4 runs in the 5th inning.

Blake Littlefield started on the mound for the Witches. He went 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 5. Eli Wall came on in relief, picking up the win, pitching the final 3.0 innings. He allowed 2 hits and struck out 3.

Dylan Nadeau had a double for Brewer. Blake Littlefield, Logan Littlefield, Anderson Clifford and Thomas Pelkey singled for the Witches. Blake and Logan Littlefield and Pelkey each drove in a run

The Witches stole 8 bases. Jake Perry swiped 4 bas, with Blake and Logan Littlefield, Nadeau and Pelkey each stealing a base.

Lucas Rutherford started on the mound for the Rams. He went 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out 8 and walking 3. Chase Swartz took the loos pitching the 5th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Cayden Karam pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 run, walking and striking out 1.

Scott Sockabasin was 2-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in 3 runs for Bangor. Ethan Sproul, Alex Kearns and Kyle Johnson each singled.

Gavin Glanville-True, Jackson Varney and Trey Tennet each had a stolen base.

Brewer is now 3-2. They will play at Brunswick on May 7th at 4 p.m.

Bangor is now 3-2. They will host Mount Ararat on Wednesday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Bangor-Brewer Baseball May 5, 2025 The Brewer Witches played host to the Bangor Rams on Monday, May 5th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

