Brewer Beats Old Town 9-3 in Softball Exhibition Game Monday

The Brewer Witches beat the Old Town Coyotes 9-3 in a softball exhibition game at Coffin Field in Brewer on Monday, April 15th.

Sara Young picked up the win for the Witches, pitching a complete game and allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 7 and walked 4

Kendalynn Asay had a pair of doubles for the Wtiches, driving in 3 runs. Sarah Snowdeal was 2-2 with a pair of singles, scoring 2 runs. Jill Ford, Hannah Snowdeal, Olivia Bragdon and Taylor Grant each singled for Brewer.

Brewer opens the season Thursday, April 18th at home at 4 p.m. against the Oxford Hills Vikings.

Arabel Milligan was in the circle for the Coyotes. She pitched 4.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out and walked 2. Emma Doucette pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out and walked 1.

Emily Wheeler had a triple for the Coyotes. Milligan had a double. Natalie Fournier, Ava Brasslett, and Elizabeth Magoon each singled for Old Town.

Old Town opens the regular season at home on Saturday, April 20th when they host Caribou in a doubleheader at Noon and 2 p.m.

