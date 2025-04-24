Brewer Beats Oxford Hills 2-0 in Pitcher’s Duel

Brewer's Blake Littlefield outdueled Oxford Hill's pitchers on Thursday morning, as the Witches beat the Vikings 2-0 in South Paris.

Littlefield allowed just 2 singles in pitching the complete game. He struck out 10 and walked just 2. Littlefield needed just 88 pitches, 54 of them strikes.

Cam Pulkkinen was the tough luck loser. He went 4.1 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 10 and walked 5. Cassius Thibeault pitched the final 2.2 innings, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Anderson Clifford had Brewer's lone hit. Gunner and Dylan Truman each had a single for Oxford Hills.

Brewer's runs came in the 4th inning. Aiden McCue reached base on a dropped 3rd strike and went to 2nd base on Anderson Clifford's single. Zachary Arnold walked with McCue moving to 3rd and Clifford to 2nd. Parker Bouchard drew a bases loaded walk to score McCue. Ayden Barnard then hit a grounder to 3rd and reached on an error, scoring Clifford.

Brewer is 1-0. Weather permitting they will host Lewiston on Saturday, April 26th at 12 Noon.

Oxford Hills is 0-2. They will play at Hampden Academy on Monday, April 28th at 4:15 p.m.

