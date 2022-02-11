Brewer Boys Beat Bangor 64-53 [STATS]

The Brewer Boy's Basketball Team closed out the 2021-22 regular season with a 64-53 victory over Bangor at Brewer High School on Thursday, February 10th.

Brewer led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 49-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brady Saunders led the way with 21 points, while Aaron Newcomb had 12 points. Both Colby Smith and Brock Flagg finished with 11 points. The Witches were 14-16 from the free throw line. Brewer had 10 3-pointers in the game. Aaron Newcomb, Brady Saunders and Brock Flagg all had 3 3-pointers while Colby Smith had 1 as well.

Bangor was led by Landon Clark who had a game high 23 points, scoring 18 in the 2nd half, to try and lead Bangor back. He was 12-14 from the free throw line, including going 9-10 in the 4th Quarter. Brayden Caron had 8 points. The Rams were 14-17 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Brayden Caron had 2 3's while Ben Caron, Keegan Cyr and Landon Clark each having 1 3-pointer.

Brewer finishes the regular season 16-2, and will be the 2nd seed in Class A North

Bangor finishes the season 6-12 and in all likelihood will be the 7th seed in Class AA North. The Heal Point Standings will be finalized Friday, February 11th.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bangor Boys 9 9 11 24 53 Brewer Boys 12 14 23 15 64

Box Score

Bangor

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Ben Caron 5 2 1 1 0 0 2 Keegan Cyr 3 1 0 1 0 0 10 Wyatt Stevens 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Landon Clark 23 5 4 1 12 14 13 Max Clark 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Ryan Howard 8 4 4 0 0 0 20 Luke Missbrenner 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Colton Emerson 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Brayden Caron 8 2 0 2 2 2 30 Kadin Thomas 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Scott Fahey 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Connor Boone 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Jackson Varenkamp 6 3 3 0 0 1 50 Jackson Vorenkamp 0 0 0 0 0 0 55 Seth Mikalic 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 53 17 12 5 14 17

Brewer