Brewer Boys Beat Camden Hills 72-38 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Camden Hills Windjammers 72-38, on Tuesday, January 31st at Brewer High School.

Brewer led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and then after a 19-7 2nd Quarter, had increased their lead to 28-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer increased their lead to 26 points in the 3rd Quarter, leading 53-27.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with 26 points including 2 3-pointers. Cameron Hughes had 12 points with a 3-pointer and Ryder Goodwin had 10 points. Evan Nadeau had 2 3-pointers for the Witches. Brewer was 7-13 from the free throw line.

Camden Hills was led by Will Duke with 12 points including 3 3-pointers. Nolan Arms had 11 points with a 3-pointer. Franklin Coffen had a 3-pointer. The Windjammers were 2-4 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 15-0 with 3 games left in the regular season.

Thursday February 2nd at Erskine Academy at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 3rd vs. Skowhegan at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 9 at Bangor at 6:30 p.m.

Camden Hills is 3-11. They have 4 games remaining in the regular season

Thursday, February 2nd vs. Cony at 7 p.m.

Monday, February 6 vs. Morse at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7 vs. Lincoln Academy at 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 9 vs. Mt. Blue at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Camden Hills Boys 4 7 16 11 38 Brewer Boys 9 19 25 19 72

Box Score

Camden Hills

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Hollis Schwalm 2 1 - - - Owen Brenez 0 - - - - Will Duke 12 2 2 2 4 Westen Dewaard 0 - - - - Owen Reynolds 0 - - - - Mike Spear 0 - - - - Evan Kimble 4 2 - - - Franklin Coffen 3 - 1 - - Nolan Arms 11 4 1 - - Brady Roy 0 - - - - Alexander Todd 0 - - - - Benjamin Tohanczyn 6 3 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 38 12 4 2 4

Brewer