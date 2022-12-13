Brewer Boys Beat Messalonskee 81-45 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated Messalonskee 81-45 in Brewer on Tuesday December 13th.

Brewer led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 37-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer exploded for 27 points in the 3rd Quarter to lead 64-35

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders who finished with 25 points. Steven Young had 13 points and Brock Flagg finished with 12 points. The Witches were 9-15 from the free throw line. Brewer drained 8 3-pointers. Saunders had 5 3-pointers. Evan Nadeau, Ryder Goodwin and Steven Young each had a 3-pointer.

Messalonskee was led by Daniel Parent with 9 points while Merrick Smith had 7 points. The Eagles were 3-10 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers. Daniel Parent, Jacob Moody, Merrick Smith, Jacob Love, Ty Bernier and Ryan Parent each had 1 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 2-0. The Witches play host to Nokomis on Friday, December 16th at 7 p.m.

Messalonskee, now 0-2 plays at Skowhegan on Friday, December 16th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats

Box Score

Messalonskee

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Ty Bernier 6 1 1 1 5 Daniel Parent 9 3 1 - 1 Walter Fegel 0 - - - - Drake Brunelle 4 2 - - - Jacob Moody 5 1 1 - - Sam Dube 2 1 - - - Cash Bizier 2 1 - - - Merrick Smith 7 1 1 2 4 Parker Reynolds 0 - - - - Jacob Love 5 1 1 - - Ryan Parent 3 - 1 - - Nick Dexter 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 45 12 6 3 10

Brewer