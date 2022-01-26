Brewer Boys Double Up Hampden Academy 89-41 [STATS]

Brewer Boys Double Up Hampden Academy 89-41 [STATS]

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team raced out to a 29-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and doubled up the Hampden Broncos 89-41 at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 25th.

Brewer led 29-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 49-20 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 62-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brock Flagg had a game-high 20 points. Evan Glass had 16 points and Brady Saunders had 14 points. Colby Smith finished with 11 points. The Witches were 6-14 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Evan Glass had 2 3-pointers and Aaron Newcomb, Brock Flagg and Evan Nadeau each had a 3-pointer for Brewer.

Hampden Academy was led by Zach McLaughlin with 10 points. JJ Wolfington had 7 points. The Broncos were 3-6 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers on the night. Kam Tardif had 2 3-pointers and Adam Pinkos, Kaden Tardf, JJ Wolfington and Bennon Tiensivu each had a 3-pointer for Hampden Academy.

To nominate somone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week click HERE

Brewer is now 12-1 and in 2nd place in the Class A North Boy's Heal Point Standings. The Witches play host to Lawrence on Friday, January 28th.

Hampden Academy is 1-9 and travels down to Cheverus to play the Stags on Wednesday, January 26th.

Thanks to Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys2920231789
Hampden Boys911101141

Box Score

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau521100
4Colby Smith1155012
10Kyle Horr000000
12Brady Saunders1477000
14Aiden Davis000000
20Aaron Newcomb310100
22Evan Glass1675200
24Ryder Goodwin844000
32Brock Flagg2076157
34Cameron Hughes633001
40Braden Carr633002
42Titus Philbrook000002
TOTALS8939345614

Hampden Academy.

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Adam Pinkos521100
2Brandon Butterfield000000
3Kam Tardif620200
4Kaden Tardif310100
5Brennon Tiensivu310100
10Nick Johnston000000
12Zachary McLaughlin1044022
15Landon Gabric422000
20Andrew Day211000
22Kaysen Wildman100014
32Wyatt Newell000000
33JJ Wolfington732100
34Aiden Kochedoerfer000000
TOTALS411610636

 

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top