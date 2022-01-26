Brewer Boys Double Up Hampden Academy 89-41 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team raced out to a 29-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and doubled up the Hampden Broncos 89-41 at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 25th.

Brewer led 29-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 49-20 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 62-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brock Flagg had a game-high 20 points. Evan Glass had 16 points and Brady Saunders had 14 points. Colby Smith finished with 11 points. The Witches were 6-14 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Evan Glass had 2 3-pointers and Aaron Newcomb, Brock Flagg and Evan Nadeau each had a 3-pointer for Brewer.

Hampden Academy was led by Zach McLaughlin with 10 points. JJ Wolfington had 7 points. The Broncos were 3-6 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers on the night. Kam Tardif had 2 3-pointers and Adam Pinkos, Kaden Tardf, JJ Wolfington and Bennon Tiensivu each had a 3-pointer for Hampden Academy.

Brewer is now 12-1 and in 2nd place in the Class A North Boy's Heal Point Standings. The Witches play host to Lawrence on Friday, January 28th.

Hampden Academy is 1-9 and travels down to Cheverus to play the Stags on Wednesday, January 26th.

Thanks to Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 29 20 23 17 89 Hampden Boys 9 11 10 11 41

Box Score

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Evan Nadeau 5 2 1 1 0 0 4 Colby Smith 11 5 5 0 1 2 10 Kyle Horr 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brady Saunders 14 7 7 0 0 0 14 Aiden Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Aaron Newcomb 3 1 0 1 0 0 22 Evan Glass 16 7 5 2 0 0 24 Ryder Goodwin 8 4 4 0 0 0 32 Brock Flagg 20 7 6 1 5 7 34 Cameron Hughes 6 3 3 0 0 1 40 Braden Carr 6 3 3 0 0 2 42 Titus Philbrook 0 0 0 0 0 2 TOTALS 89 39 34 5 6 14

Hampden Academy.