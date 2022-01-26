Brewer Boys Double Up Hampden Academy 89-41 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team raced out to a 29-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and doubled up the Hampden Broncos 89-41 at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 25th.
Brewer led 29-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 49-20 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 62-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brock Flagg had a game-high 20 points. Evan Glass had 16 points and Brady Saunders had 14 points. Colby Smith finished with 11 points. The Witches were 6-14 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Evan Glass had 2 3-pointers and Aaron Newcomb, Brock Flagg and Evan Nadeau each had a 3-pointer for Brewer.
Hampden Academy was led by Zach McLaughlin with 10 points. JJ Wolfington had 7 points. The Broncos were 3-6 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers on the night. Kam Tardif had 2 3-pointers and Adam Pinkos, Kaden Tardf, JJ Wolfington and Bennon Tiensivu each had a 3-pointer for Hampden Academy.
Brewer is now 12-1 and in 2nd place in the Class A North Boy's Heal Point Standings. The Witches play host to Lawrence on Friday, January 28th.
Hampden Academy is 1-9 and travels down to Cheverus to play the Stags on Wednesday, January 26th.
Thanks to Tyler Smith for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Boys
|29
|20
|23
|17
|89
|Hampden Boys
|9
|11
|10
|11
|41
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Colby Smith
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|10
|Kyle Horr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brady Saunders
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Aiden Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Evan Glass
|16
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Brock Flagg
|20
|7
|6
|1
|5
|7
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|40
|Braden Carr
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|89
|39
|34
|5
|6
|14
Hampden Academy.
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Adam Pinkos
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Brandon Butterfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kam Tardif
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Kaden Tardif
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Brennon Tiensivu
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Nick Johnston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Zachary McLaughlin
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2
|15
|Landon Gabric
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Andrew Day
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Kaysen Wildman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|32
|Wyatt Newell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|JJ Wolfington
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|34
|Aiden Kochedoerfer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|41
|16
|10
|6
|3
|6