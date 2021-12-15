Brewer Boys Down Messalonskee 74-48 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Oakland on Tuesday night, December 14th, beating the Messalonskee Eagles 74-48 in a Class A Basketball game.

Brewer raced out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then doubled up Messalonskee 21-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 38-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Messalonskee 19-7 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 57-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brock Flagg had a game-high 20 points. Ryder Goodwin had 14 points. Aaron Newcomb had 11 points while Cameron Hughes finished with 10 points. The Witches were 3-9 from the free throw line. Brewer sank 9 3-pointers. Newcombe had 3 3's. Brock Flagg and Evan Nadeau each had 2 3-pointers. Brady Saunders and Cameron Hughes each chipped in with 1 3-pointer.

For Messalonskee, Merrick Smith and Jacob Love each had 10 points. The Eagles were 2-5 from the free throw line. Messalonskee finished with 4 3-pointers. Walter Fegel had 2 3's and Brendan Roderick and Jacob Love each added a 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 2-0 and will have a huge game with the Nokomis Warriors at home on Friday, December 17th at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 Ticket TV

Messalonskee is 0-2 and plays host to Skowhegan on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 17 21 19 17 74 Messalonskee Boys 7 10 7 24 48

Box Score

Brewer

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Evan Nadeau 1 8 3 1 2 0 2 0 4 Colby Smith 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 10 Kyle Horr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Brady Saunders 1 7 2 1 1 2 4 2 14 Aiden Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Aaron Newcomb 1 11 4 1 3 0 0 0 22 Evan Glass 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ryder Goodwin 1 14 7 7 0 0 2 3 32 Brock Flagg 1 20 9 7 2 0 0 0 34 Cameron Hughes 1 10 4 3 1 1 1 2 40 Braden Carr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Titus Philbrook 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 74 31 22 9 3 9 8

Messalonskee