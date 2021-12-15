Brewer Boys Down Messalonskee 74-48 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Oakland on Tuesday night, December 14th, beating the Messalonskee Eagles 74-48 in a Class A Basketball game.
Brewer raced out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then doubled up Messalonskee 21-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 38-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Messalonskee 19-7 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 57-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brock Flagg had a game-high 20 points. Ryder Goodwin had 14 points. Aaron Newcomb had 11 points while Cameron Hughes finished with 10 points. The Witches were 3-9 from the free throw line. Brewer sank 9 3-pointers. Newcombe had 3 3's. Brock Flagg and Evan Nadeau each had 2 3-pointers. Brady Saunders and Cameron Hughes each chipped in with 1 3-pointer.
For Messalonskee, Merrick Smith and Jacob Love each had 10 points. The Eagles were 2-5 from the free throw line. Messalonskee finished with 4 3-pointers. Walter Fegel had 2 3's and Brendan Roderick and Jacob Love each added a 3-pointer.
Brewer is now 2-0 and will have a huge game with the Nokomis Warriors at home on Friday, December 17th at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 Ticket TV
Messalonskee is 0-2 and plays host to Skowhegan on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Boys
|17
|21
|19
|17
|74
|Messalonskee Boys
|7
|10
|7
|24
|48
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|1
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Colby Smith
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Kyle Horr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Brady Saunders
|1
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|14
|Aiden Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|1
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Evan Glass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|1
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|2
|3
|32
|Brock Flagg
|1
|20
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|1
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|40
|Braden Carr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|74
|31
|22
|9
|3
|9
|8
Messalonskee
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|0
|Alden Doran
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Daniel Parent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Walter Fegel
|1
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Brayden Mayo
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Jacob Moody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sam Dube
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|Brady Bumford
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Merrick Smith
|1
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|Owen Axelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Brendan Roderick
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Jacob Love
|1
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|33
|Nick Dexter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|48
|21
|17
|4
|2
|5
|9