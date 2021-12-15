Brewer Boys Down Messalonskee 74-48 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Oakland on Tuesday night, December 14th, beating the Messalonskee Eagles 74-48 in a Class A Basketball game.

Brewer raced out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then doubled up Messalonskee 21-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 38-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Messalonskee 19-7 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 57-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brock Flagg had a game-high 20 points. Ryder Goodwin had 14 points. Aaron Newcomb had 11 points while Cameron Hughes finished with 10 points. The Witches were 3-9 from the free throw line. Brewer sank 9 3-pointers. Newcombe had 3 3's. Brock Flagg and Evan Nadeau each had 2 3-pointers. Brady Saunders and Cameron Hughes each chipped in with 1 3-pointer.

For Messalonskee, Merrick Smith and Jacob Love each had 10 points. The Eagles were 2-5 from the free throw line. Messalonskee finished with 4 3-pointers. Walter Fegel had 2 3's and Brendan Roderick and Jacob Love each added a 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 2-0 and will have a huge game with the Nokomis Warriors at home on Friday, December 17th at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 Ticket TV

Messalonskee is 0-2 and plays host to Skowhegan on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys1721191774
Messalonskee Boys71072448

Box Score

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Evan Nadeau18312020
4Colby Smith14220001
10Kyle Horr10000000
13Brady Saunders17211242
14Aiden Davis10000000
20Aaron Newcomb111413000
22Evan Glass10000000
24Ryder Goodwin114770023
32Brock Flagg120972000
34Cameron Hughes110431112
40Braden Carr10000000
42Titus Philbrook10000000
TOTALS17431229398

Messalonskee

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
0Alden Doran15220121
1Daniel Parent10000001
2Walter Fegel18312001
3Brayden Mayo14220001
4Jacob Moody10000000
5Sam Dube14220010
10Brady Bumford14220000
11Merrick Smith110550002
14Owen Axelson10000001
22Brendan Roderick13101000
23Jacob Love110431122
33Nick Dexter10000000
TOTALS14821174259
