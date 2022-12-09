Brewer Boys Down Skowhegan 60-37 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated Skowhegan 60-37 on the opening night of the 2022-23 season, December 9th, in Skohegan.
Brewer jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 38-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 49-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer was led by Brady Saunders who finished with 22 points. Evan Nadeau had 8 points. The Witches were 13-21 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the night. Saunders drained 4 3-pointers and Evan Nadeau, Steven Young and Owen Fullerton each had a 3-pointer.
Kyle LePage led the River Hawk attack, finishing with 14 points. Adam Savage had 10 points. Skowhegan was 4-13 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Savage had 2 3-pointers and Quintcey McCray had 1 3-pointer.
Brewer is 1-0 and the Witches will play host to Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Ticket TV
Skowhegan, now 0-1 plays at Mt. Blue on Tuesday, December 13th at 7 p.m.
Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Boys
|21
|17
|11
|11
|60
|Skowhegan Boys
|8
|10
|7
|12
|37
Box Score
Brewer
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Evan Nadeau
|8
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Braden Carr
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Charlie Brydes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cayen Philbrick
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Saunders
|22
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Aiden Davis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Fullerton
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Cole Harriman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ryder Goodwin
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Brock Flagg
|7
|2
|-
|3
|5
|Cameron Hughes
|6
|2
|-
|2
|4
|Jake Perry
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Titus Philbrook
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Steven Young
|5
|1
|1
|-
|1
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|60
|13
|7
|13
|21
Skowhegan
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brayden Saucier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Quintcey McCray
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Adam Fitzgerald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dominic Clifford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden McGintly
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ekayo Fairley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ayden Brusa
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan Donoghue
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Donoghue
|0
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Patrick McKenney
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|Kyle LePage
|14
|5
|-
|4
|6
|Collin LePage
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Adam Savage
|10
|2
|2
|-
|4
|Jackson Hight
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|37
|12
|3
|4
|13