Brewer Boys Down Skowhegan 60-37 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated Skowhegan 60-37 on the opening night of the 2022-23 season, December 9th, in Skohegan.

Brewer jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 38-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 49-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders who finished with 22 points. Evan Nadeau had 8 points. The Witches were 13-21 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the night. Saunders drained 4 3-pointers and Evan Nadeau, Steven Young and Owen Fullerton each had a 3-pointer.

Kyle LePage led the River Hawk attack, finishing with 14 points. Adam Savage had 10 points. Skowhegan was 4-13 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Savage had 2 3-pointers and Quintcey McCray had 1 3-pointer.

Brewer is 1-0 and the Witches will play host to Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Ticket TV

Skowhegan, now 0-1 plays at Mt. Blue on Tuesday, December 13th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

You can nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Monday night December 12th for Week 1's nominees. Voting will take place Tuesday-Thursday with the winner being announced on Friday, December 16th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 21 17 11 11 60 Skowhegan Boys 8 10 7 12 37

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Nadeau 8 1 1 3 5 Braden Carr 2 1 - - - Charlie Brydes 0 - - - - Cayen Philbrick 2 1 - - - Brady Saunders 22 3 4 4 4 Aiden Davis 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 3 - 1 - - Cole Harriman 0 - - - - Ryder Goodwin 5 2 - 1 2 Brock Flagg 7 2 - 3 5 Cameron Hughes 6 2 - 2 4 Jake Perry 0 - - - - Titus Philbrook 0 - - - - Steven Young 5 1 1 - 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 13 7 13 21

Skowhegan