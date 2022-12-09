Brewer Boys Down Skowhegan 60-37 [STATS]

Photo Jordan Goodrich

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated Skowhegan 60-37 on the opening night of the 2022-23 season, December 9th, in Skohegan.

Brewer jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 38-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 49-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders who finished with 22 points. Evan Nadeau had 8 points. The Witches were 13-21 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the night. Saunders drained 4 3-pointers and Evan Nadeau, Steven Young and Owen Fullerton each had a 3-pointer.

Kyle LePage led the River Hawk attack, finishing with 14 points. Adam Savage had 10 points. Skowhegan was 4-13 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Savage had 2 3-pointers and Quintcey McCray had 1 3-pointer.

Brewer is 1-0 and the Witches will play host to Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Ticket TV

Skowhegan, now 0-1 plays at Mt. Blue on Tuesday, December 13th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

You can nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Monday night December 12th for Week 1's nominees. Voting will take place Tuesday-Thursday with the winner being announced on Friday, December 16th.

Line Score

   1   2   3   4   T
Brewer Boys2117111160
Skowhegan Boys81071237

 

Box Score

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Nadeau81135
Braden Carr21---
Charlie Brydes0----
Cayen Philbrick21---
Brady Saunders223444
Aiden Davis0----
Owen Fullerton3-1--
Cole Harriman0----
Ryder Goodwin52-12
Brock Flagg72-35
Cameron Hughes62-24
Jake Perry0----
Titus Philbrook0----
Steven Young511-1
TEAM0----
TOTALS601371321

Skowhegan

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brayden Saucier0----
Quintcey McCray511--
Adam Fitzgerald0----
Dominic Clifford0----
Aiden McGintly0----
Ekayo Fairley0----
Ayden Brusa0----
Ryan Donoghue0----
Jack Donoghue0---1
Patrick McKenney42--2
Kyle LePage145-46
Collin LePage42---
Adam Savage1022-4
Jackson Hight0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS37123413
Comments
