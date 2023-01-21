Brewer Boys Need OT Again – Remain Undefeated Beating Messalonskee 68-62 [STATS]

For the 2nd consecutive game, the Brewer Boys Basketball Team needed an extra 4 minutes to remain undefeated, beating Messalonskee on the road 68-62 in Overtime on Saturday, January 21st.

The game was tied 12-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-31 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 46-44 at the end of the 3rd Quarter but the score was tied 57-57 at the end of regulation Brewer 7-9 from the free throw line in OT to insure the win.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with 27 points including 2 3-pointers. Ryder Goodwin had 15 points. Brock Flagg had 11 points. Steven Young hit a 3-pointer. The Witches were 17-23 from the free throw line.

Messalonskee was led by Merrick Smith with 19 points. Daniel Parent had 12 points with 2 3-pointers. Same Dube and Drake Brunelle each had 11 points, with Dube draining a 3-pointer. Jacob Moody had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 4-12 from the free throw line.

Brewer remains undefeated at 11-0. They play at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 24th at 7 p.m.

Messalonskee is 4-9. They host MCI on Friday, January 27th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Tyler Smith for the stats.

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Nadeau 3 1 - 1 3 Braden Carr 4 1 - 2 2 Charlie Brydes 0 - - - - Cayen Philbrick 2 1 - - - Brady Saunders 27 8 2 5 6 Aiden Davis 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 0 - - - - Cole Harriman 0 - - - - Ryder Goodwin 15 5 - 5 6 Brock Flagg 11 4 - 3 4 Cameron Hughes 0 - - - - Jake Perry 0 - - - - Titus Philbrook 0 - - - - Steven Young 6 1 1 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 68 21 3 17 23

Messalonskee