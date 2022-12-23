Brewer Boys Oustcore Cony 53-12 in 2nd Half to Win 94-44 [STATS]

In a battle of unbeatens, the Brewer Boys Basketball Team erupted in the 2nd Half for 53 points while holding Cony to just 12 points and turned a relatively close game at the half to a runaway win 94-44 in Augusta on Thursday, December 22nd.

Brewer led 20-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 41-32 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 64-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was paced by Brady Saunders with a game high 31 points. Brock Flagg had 15 points and Ryder Goodwin 10 points. Brewer drained 8 3-pointers and were 4-9 from the free throw line. Saunders had 3 3-pointers. Charlie Brydes, Owen Fullerton, Brock Flagg, Evan Nadeau and Steven Young all added 1 3-pointer.

Cony was led by Parker Sargent with 17 points. Alex Fournier and Kam Dovin each had 6 points. The Rams had 6 3-pointers and were 4-9 from the free throw line. Fournier and Sargent had 2 3-pointers. Brady Hopkins and Rocco Napolitano each had a 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 4-0. The Witches will host Mt. Blue on Tuesday, December 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Cony is now 4-1. The Rams will host Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 27th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 19th to December 24th need to be received by December 26th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 20 21 23 30 94 Cony Boys 14 18 8 4 44

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Nadeau 7 2 1 - - Braden Carr 6 3 - - - Charlie Brydes 3 - 1 - - Cayen Philbrick 0 - - - 2 Brady Saunders 31 9 3 4 4 Aiden Davis 6 3 - - 1 Owen Fullerton 3 - 1 - - Cole Harriman 0 - - - - Ryder Goodwin 10 5 - - - Brock Flagg 15 6 1 - - Cameron Hughes 8 4 - - 2 Jake Perry 0 - - - - Titus Philbrook 0 - - - - Steven Young 5 1 1 - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 94 33 8 4 9

Cony