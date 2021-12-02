Brewer Boys Rain Down the 3’s Beat MDI 80-63 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team dropped 13 3's on the MDI Trojans on Wednesday night in Bar Harbor, in a preseason exhibition game. The Witches beat MDI 80-63.

MDI took a 17-13 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but then the 3-fest started for Brewer. The Witches scored 6 3-pointers in the 2nd Quarter to take a 43-29 lead at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter Aaron Newcomb for Brewer scored 5 3-pointers as Brewer extended their lead 69-42.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with 15 points. Kadin Reed had 14 points. The Trojans were 3-3 from the free throw line. MDI had 6 3-pointers; 3 by Charlie Parker, 2 by Laurendeau and 1 by Joey Minutolo

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb had a game high 20 points. Ryder Goodwin had 16 points, Brady Saunders finished with 13 points and Brock Flagg had 10 points. The Witches were 5-13 from the free throw line. Brewer's 3-pointers were scored by Aaron Newcomb who finished with 6 3's. Brady Saunders had 4 3-pointers and Colby Smith, Brock Flagg and Braden Carr each had 1.

MDI is back in action on Saturday, December 4th when they will host Camden Hills in an exhibition game at 1 p.m.

Brewer will be hosting the Smokey Lawrence Tournament on Saturday, December 4th with Orono and John Bapst and Lewiston.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 13 30 26 11 80 MDI Boys 17 12 13 21 63

Box Score

Brewer

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Evan Nadeau 1 2 1 1 0 0 2 0 4 Colby Smith 1 7 3 2 1 0 0 1 10 Kyle Horr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brady Saunders 1 13 4 0 4 1 2 0 14 Aiden Davis 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 Aaron Newcomb 1 20 7 1 6 0 0 0 22 Evan Glass 1 4 2 2 0 0 2 1 24 Ryder Goodwin 1 16 7 7 0 2 3 1 32 Brock Flagg 1 10 4 3 1 1 2 0 34 Cameron Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Braden Carr 1 4 1 0 1 1 2 2 42 Titus Philbrook 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 TOTALS 1 80 31 18 13 5 13 7

MDI

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 10 Spencer Laurendau 1 15 6 4 2 1 1 2 12 Joey Minutolo 1 7 3 2 1 0 0 3 14 Harley Henderson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 3 22 Ben Lipski 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 1 9 3 0 3 0 0 2 30 Jack Hodgdon 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 32 Kadin Reed 1 14 7 7 0 0 0 2 34 John Bennett 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 1 4 1 1 0 2 2 0 44 Alex Gray 1 6 3 3 0 0 0 1 TOTALS 1 63 27 21 6 3 3 13

Check out the photos from the game courtesy of Walter Churchill