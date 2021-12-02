Brewer Boys Rain Down the 3’s Beat MDI 80-63 [STATS]

Photo Walter Churchill

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team dropped 13 3's on the MDI Trojans on Wednesday night in Bar Harbor, in a preseason exhibition game. The Witches beat MDI 80-63.

MDI took a 17-13 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but then the 3-fest started for Brewer. The Witches scored 6 3-pointers in the 2nd Quarter to take a 43-29 lead at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter Aaron Newcomb for Brewer scored 5 3-pointers as Brewer extended their lead 69-42.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with 15 points. Kadin Reed had 14 points. The Trojans were 3-3 from the free throw line. MDI had 6 3-pointers; 3 by Charlie Parker, 2 by Laurendeau and 1 by Joey Minutolo

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb had a game high 20 points. Ryder Goodwin had 16 points, Brady Saunders finished with 13 points and Brock Flagg had 10 points. The Witches were 5-13 from the free throw line. Brewer's 3-pointers were scored by Aaron Newcomb who finished with 6 3's. Brady Saunders had 4 3-pointers and Colby Smith, Brock Flagg and Braden Carr each had 1.

MDI is back in action on Saturday, December 4th when they will host Camden Hills in an exhibition game at 1 p.m.

Brewer will be hosting the Smokey Lawrence Tournament on Saturday, December 4th with Orono and John Bapst and Lewiston.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys1330261180
MDI Boys1712132163

Box Score

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Evan Nadeau12110020
4Colby Smith17321001
10Kyle Horr10000000
12Brady Saunders113404120
14Aiden Davis12110000
20Aaron Newcomb120716000
22Evan Glass14220021
24Ryder Goodwin116770231
32Brock Flagg110431120
34Cameron Hughes10000000
40Braden Carr14101122
42Titus Philbrook12110002
TOTALS1803118135137

MDI

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Spencer Laurendau115642112
12Joey Minutolo17321003
14Harley Henderson10000000
20AJ Lozano14220003
22Ben Lipski10000000
24Charlie Parker19303002
30Jack Hodgdon12110000
32Kadin Reed114770002
34John Bennett12110000
40Ethan Sosa10000000
42Evan Ankrom14110220
44Alex Gray16330001
TOTALS163272163313

Check out the photos  from the game courtesy of Walter Churchill

MDI-Brewer Boys Basketball

The MDI Boys Basketball Team hosted the Brewer Witches on Wednesday December 1st in a preseason exhibition game. It was the first time the Trojans had played at home in front of fans since February 2019

 

