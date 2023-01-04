Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat Bangor 86-29 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated running past the Bangor Rams 86-29 in Brewer on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Brewer jumped out to a 21-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches were up 68-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders who poured in 24 points including 2 3-pointers. Ryder Goodwin had 15 points and Brock Flagg had 13 points including a 3-pointer. Evan Nadeau had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 6-14 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Ryan Ford with 8 points while Connor Boone had 7 points. Wyatt Stevens had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 4-11 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 6-0 and the Witches will host Gardiner on Thursday, January 5th at 6:30 p.m.

Bangor drops to 1-6. The Rams travel south to Portland to play Deering on Monday, January 9th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bangor Boys 4 4 14 7 29 Brewer Boys 21 25 22 18 86

Box Score

Bangor

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Ethan Baylor 4 2 - - 3 Damon Gonzalez 0 - - - - Jakob Dionne 0 - - - - Mason Studley 1 - - 1 2 Wyatt Stevens 5 1 1 - - Ryan Ford 8 3 - 2 4 Matt Holmes 2 1 - - - Ethan Nicholson 0 - - - - Gavin Stewart 2 1 - - - Connor Boone 7 3 - 1 1 Kadin Thomas 0 - - - 1 Liam Vigue 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 29 11 1 4 11

Brewer