Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat Mt. Blue 58-52

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team escaped Farmington with a win, beating Mt. Blue 58-52 on Saturday, January 7th, to remain undefeated.

The Witches trailed 19-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter but outscored Mt. Blue 10-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 22-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 39-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter Brewer went 9-13 from the free throw line to hang on for the win.

Brewer was led by Brock Flagg with a game 18 points, going 8-8 from the free throw line. Brady Saunders had 14 points with 2 3-pointers. Cameron Hughes and Evan Nadeau each had 10 points with Nadeau having a 3-pointer. The Witches were 17-23 from the free throw line.

Mount Blue was led by Zach Poisson with 17 points including 2 3-pointers. Chandler Briggs had 13 points with 2 3-pointers. Nicolo Barbieri had 2 3's and Charles Stevens had a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 9-12 from the free throw line.

Brewer is undefeated at 8-0. They travel to South China to play Erskine Academy on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Blue is 6-3. They host Morse on Saturday, January 14th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 12 10 17 19 58 Mount Blue Boys 19 2 14 17 52

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Nadeau 10 2 1 3 4 Braden Carr 0 - - - - Charlie Brydes 0 - - - - Cayen Philbrick 0 - - - - Brady Saunders 14 4 2 - - Aiden Davis 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 0 - - - - Cole Harriman 0 - - - - Ryder Goodwin 6 2 - 2 4 Brock Flagg 18 5 - 8 8 Cameron Hughes 10 3 - 4 7 Jake Perry 0 - - - - Titus Philbrook 0 - - - - Steven Young 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 16 3 17 23

Mt. Blue