Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat Nokomis 78-51 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, pouring in 7 3-pointers to beat the Nokomis Warriors 78-51 in Brewer on Thursday, January 12th.

Brewer jumped out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 35-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches outscored Nokomis 19-12 in the 3rd Quarter to make the score 54-33.

Brewer had 3 players in double figures. Brady Saunders had a game-high 27 points with 4 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 15 points with 1 3-pointer and Ryder Goodwin had 11 points. Evan Nadeau tossed in 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Nokomis was led by Alex Grant and Madden White with 13 points each. Grant had 3 3-pointers while White had 2 3's. Grady Hartsgrove had 10 points. The Warriotr were 4-4 from the free throw line.

Brewer, now 9-0 will host Lawrence on Monday, January 16th at 2 p.m.

Nokomis is now 6-2. They will host Camden Hills on Friday, January 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Boys 9 12 12 18 51 Brewer Boys 20 15 19 24 78

Box Score

Nokomis

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Oweb Sides 0 - - - - Alex Grant 13 2 3 - - Jeff Carr 0 - - - - Dawson Townsend 2 1 - - - Owen Buck 0 - - - - Grady Hartsgrove 10 5 - - - SJ Welch 0 - - - - Connor Sides 9 3 - 3 3 Seth Bowden 2 1 - - - Jake Newmyer 2 1 - - - Logan Washburn 0 - - - - Madden White 13 3 2 1 1 TEAM - - - - - TOTALS 51 16 5 4 4 51 16 5 4 4

Brewer