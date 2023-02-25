Brewer Boys Win Northern Maine Class A Championship Beat Skowhegan 70-33 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Boys are 1 win away from bringing the Gold Ball home to Brewer, after winning the Northern Maine Class A Championship on Friday night, 70-33 over Skowhegan at the Augusta Civic Center. Brewer will play for the State Championship on Friday March 3rd at the Augusta Civic Center at 7:45 p.m.

The Witches led 20-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-13 at the end of the 1st Half. They were up by 27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 50-23.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with 28 points, including 3 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 12 points with a 3-pointer and Cameron Hughes had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Witches were 13-22 from the free throw line.

Skowhegan was led by Collin LePage with 9 points. Kyle LePage and Adam Savage each had 7 points. Adam Fitzgerald and Dominic Clifford each had a 3-pointer. The River Hawks were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Skowhegan's season comes to an end with a 14-7 record.

Brewer, now 20-1 will play #1 Falmouth 17-4 in the State Finals. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, on 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. Falmouth beat Marshwood in the South Regional Final 40-31

Line Score

1234T
Skowhegan Boys67101033
Brewer Boys2012182070

 

Box Score

Skowhegan

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brayden Saucier0----
Quintcey McCray0----
Adam Fitzgerald3-1--
Dominic Clifford511--
Aiden McGintly0----
Ekayo Fairley0----
Ayden Brusa0----
Ryan Donoghue0---1
Jack Donoghue1--12
Patrick McKenney0----
Kyle LePage73-11
Collin LePage84---
Adam Savage72-34
Jackson Hight21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS3311258

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Nadeau63---
Braden Carr3--34
Charlie Brydes21---
Cayen Philbrick21---
Brady Saunders287356
Aiden Davis1--13
Owen Fullerton0----
Cole Harriman0----
Ryder Goodwin31-12
Brock Flagg123136
Cameron Hughes931-1
Jake Perry0----
Titus Philbrook0----
Steven Young42---
TEAM0----
TOTALS702151322
