Brewer Boys Win Northern Maine Class A Championship Beat Skowhegan 70-33 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys are 1 win away from bringing the Gold Ball home to Brewer, after winning the Northern Maine Class A Championship on Friday night, 70-33 over Skowhegan at the Augusta Civic Center. Brewer will play for the State Championship on Friday March 3rd at the Augusta Civic Center at 7:45 p.m.

The Witches led 20-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-13 at the end of the 1st Half. They were up by 27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 50-23.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with 28 points, including 3 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 12 points with a 3-pointer and Cameron Hughes had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Witches were 13-22 from the free throw line.

Skowhegan was led by Collin LePage with 9 points. Kyle LePage and Adam Savage each had 7 points. Adam Fitzgerald and Dominic Clifford each had a 3-pointer. The River Hawks were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Skowhegan's season comes to an end with a 14-7 record.

Brewer, now 20-1 will play #1 Falmouth 17-4 in the State Finals. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, on 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. Falmouth beat Marshwood in the South Regional Final 40-31

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Skowhegan Boys 6 7 10 10 33 Brewer Boys 20 12 18 20 70

Box Score

Skowhegan

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brayden Saucier 0 - - - - Quintcey McCray 0 - - - - Adam Fitzgerald 3 - 1 - - Dominic Clifford 5 1 1 - - Aiden McGintly 0 - - - - Ekayo Fairley 0 - - - - Ayden Brusa 0 - - - - Ryan Donoghue 0 - - - 1 Jack Donoghue 1 - - 1 2 Patrick McKenney 0 - - - - Kyle LePage 7 3 - 1 1 Collin LePage 8 4 - - - Adam Savage 7 2 - 3 4 Jackson Hight 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 33 11 2 5 8

Brewer