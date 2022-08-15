Brewer Football’s 1st Practice [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Football Team began 2-A-Days on Monday, August 15th with their 1st practice from 8 to 10 a.m. at Brewer High School.

The Witches are scheduled to play 8 regular season games and 5 of them will be on Ticket TV

Brewer Witches Football Schedule

September 2 at Bangor 7 p.m.

September 9 at Skowhegan 7 p.m.

September 16 vs. Edward Little 7 p.m.

September 23 vs. Lawrence 7 p.m.

September 30 at Cony 7 p.m.

October 7 vs. Falmouth 6 p.m.

October 14 vs. Messalonskee 6 p.m.

October 21 at Brunswick 6 p.m.

The September 9th, September 30th and October 21st will not be on Ticket TV. All other games are scheduled to be broadcast.

Check out photos from Monday's 1st practice of the 2022 season