Brewer Girls and Boys Win Track Meet at Orono on Friday May 6

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Girl's and Boy's Track and Field Teams finished 1st in the 7-school meet at Orono High School on Friday, May 6th.

The Team results were

Girls

  1. Brewer - 206
  2. Orono - 166
  3. Hampden Academy - 97.50
  4. Foxcroft Academy - 23
  5. Lee Academy - 22
  6. Mattanawcook Academy - 9
  7. Greenville - 1.50

Boys

  1. Brewer - 184
  2. Hampden Academy - 125.50
  3. Orono - 109
  4. Foxcroft Academy - 104.50
  5. Lee Academy - 21

Here's the link to see all the individual results

