Brewer Girls and Boys Win Track Meet at Orono on Friday May 6

The Brewer Girl's and Boy's Track and Field Teams finished 1st in the 7-school meet at Orono High School on Friday, May 6th.

The Team results were

Girls

Brewer - 206 Orono - 166 Hampden Academy - 97.50 Foxcroft Academy - 23 Lee Academy - 22 Mattanawcook Academy - 9 Greenville - 1.50

Boys

Brewer - 184 Hampden Academy - 125.50 Orono - 109 Foxcroft Academy - 104.50 Lee Academy - 21

Here's the link to see all the individual results