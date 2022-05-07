Brewer Girls and Boys Win Track Meet at Orono on Friday May 6
The Brewer Girl's and Boy's Track and Field Teams finished 1st in the 7-school meet at Orono High School on Friday, May 6th.
The Team results were
Girls
- Brewer - 206
- Orono - 166
- Hampden Academy - 97.50
- Foxcroft Academy - 23
- Lee Academy - 22
- Mattanawcook Academy - 9
- Greenville - 1.50
Boys
- Brewer - 184
- Hampden Academy - 125.50
- Orono - 109
- Foxcroft Academy - 104.50
- Lee Academy - 21
Here's the link to see all the individual results