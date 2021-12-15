Brewer Girls Beat Messalonskee 45-31 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls Basketball Team evened their record at 1-1 after a 45-31 victory over Messalonskee on Tuesday evening, December 14th at Brewer High School.
The Witches led 5-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Messalonskee 15-4 to take a 30-15 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer was paced by Trea Broussard and Mariah Roberts who each finished with 9 points. Jenna McQuarrie had 8 points. The Witches were 3-11 from the free throw line. Brewer hit 4 3-pointers on the night. Trea Broussard, Mariah Roberts, Riley Umel and Jordan Doak each had a 3-pointer for Brewer
Messalonskee's leading scorer was Ashley Mullen who had a game-high 14 points. Candace Pelotte ended the contest with 8 points. Messalonskee was 7-11 from the free throw line. The Eagles had 2 3-pointers, both by Ashley Mullen.
Brewer is now 1-1. They play at Nokomis High School in Newport on Friday, December 17th at 6;30 p.m.
Messalonskee is 1-1 and plays at Skowhegan on Friday, December 17th at 7 p.m
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Messalonskee Girls
|3
|8
|4
|16
|31
|Brewer Girls
|5
|10
|15
|15
|45
Box Score
Messalonskee
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Lexi Brodeur
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ashley Mullen
|1
|14
|5
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Madelynn Wohlford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Sophia Derusby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Chloe Michaud
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Candace Pelotte
|1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|14
|Emma-Jane Parsons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15
|Elise McDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Olivia Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Kiara Goldsmith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Morgan Wills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Brennan Doran
|1
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|4
|TOTALS
|1
|31
|11
|9
|2
|7
|11
|10
Brewer
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Makayla Dore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Jordan Doak
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Trea Broussard
|1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Allie Flagg
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|4
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Riley Umel
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|45
|19
|15
|4
|3
|11
|15
