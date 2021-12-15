Brewer Girls Beat Messalonskee 45-31 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team evened their record at 1-1 after a 45-31 victory over Messalonskee on Tuesday evening, December 14th at Brewer High School.

The Witches led 5-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Messalonskee 15-4 to take a 30-15 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was paced by Trea Broussard and Mariah Roberts who each finished with 9 points. Jenna McQuarrie had 8 points. The Witches were 3-11 from the free throw line. Brewer hit 4 3-pointers on the night. Trea Broussard, Mariah Roberts, Riley Umel and Jordan Doak each had a 3-pointer for Brewer

Messalonskee's leading scorer was Ashley Mullen who had a game-high 14 points. Candace Pelotte ended the contest with 8 points. Messalonskee was 7-11 from the free throw line. The Eagles had 2 3-pointers, both by Ashley Mullen.

Brewer is now 1-1. They play at Nokomis High School in Newport on Friday, December 17th at 6;30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 1-1 and plays at Skowhegan on Friday, December 17th at 7 p.m

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Messalonskee Girls 3 8 4 16 31 Brewer Girls 5 10 15 15 45

Box Score

Messalonskee

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Lexi Brodeur 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ashley Mullen 1 14 5 3 2 2 4 0 4 Madelynn Wohlford 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Sophia Derusby 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Chloe Michaud 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Candace Pelotte 1 8 3 3 0 2 2 1 14 Emma-Jane Parsons 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 15 Elise McDonald 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Olivia Thomas 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Kiara Goldsmith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 Morgan Wills 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Brennan Doran 1 9 3 3 0 3 5 4 TOTALS 1 31 11 9 2 7 11 10

Brewer

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Makayla Dore 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 Jordan Doak 1 5 2 1 1 0 2 4 10 Trea Broussard 1 9 4 3 1 0 0 1 11 Brooklyn Fick 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Kaylee Dore 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Allie Flagg 1 5 1 1 0 3 6 4 20 Mariah Roberts 1 9 4 3 1 0 0 2 21 Lindsey Pine 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 Riley Umel 1 7 3 2 1 0 2 0 23 Jenna McQuarrie 1 8 4 4 0 0 1 2 35 Kelly DiCarlo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 45 19 15 4 3 11 15

