Brewer Girls Beat Messalonskee 45-31 [STATS]

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team evened their record at 1-1 after a 45-31 victory over Messalonskee on Tuesday evening, December 14th at Brewer High School.

The Witches led 5-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Messalonskee 15-4 to take a 30-15 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was paced by Trea Broussard and Mariah Roberts who each finished with 9 points. Jenna McQuarrie had 8 points. The Witches were 3-11 from the free throw line. Brewer hit 4 3-pointers on the night. Trea Broussard, Mariah Roberts, Riley Umel and Jordan Doak each had a 3-pointer for Brewer

Messalonskee's leading scorer was Ashley Mullen who had a game-high 14 points. Candace Pelotte ended the contest with 8 points. Messalonskee was 7-11 from the free throw line. The Eagles had 2 3-pointers, both by Ashley Mullen.

Brewer is now 1-1. They play at Nokomis High School in Newport on Friday, December 17th at 6;30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 1-1 and plays at Skowhegan on Friday, December 17th at 7 p.m

Line Score

1234T
Messalonskee Girls3841631
Brewer Girls510151545

Box Score

Messalonskee

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Lexi Brodeur10000000
3Ashley Mullen114532240
4Madelynn Wohlford10000000
11Sophia Derusby10000000
12Chloe Michaud10000000
13Candace Pelotte18330221
14Emma-Jane Parsons10000004
15Elise McDonald10000000
20Olivia Thomas10000000
22Kiara Goldsmith10000001
23Morgan Wills10000000
24Brennan Doran19330354
TOTALS131119271110

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Makayla Dore10000001
5Jordan Doak15211024
10Trea Broussard19431001
11Brooklyn Fick10000000
12Kaylee Dore10000000
15Allie Flagg15110364
20Mariah Roberts19431002
21Lindsey Pine12110001
22Riley Umel17321020
23Jenna McQuarrie18440012
35Kelly DiCarlo10000000
TOTALS1451915431115

