Brewer Girls Edge Messalonskee 42-38 [STATS]

Brewer-Messalonskee January 22, 2022 Photo Katie Sproul

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team defeated Messalonskee in a close game Saturday, January 22nd in Oakland, Maine, 42-38

Brewer-Messalonskee January 22, 2022
Brewer led 8-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches clung to a 2 point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 28-26.

Brewer`was led by Jordan Doak with 11 points. Makayla Dore had 10 points. The Witches were 6-11 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers. Doak had 3 3-pointers including 2 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter. Allie Flagg had a 3-pointer.

Messalonskee had 3 players in double figures. Ashley Mullen had 12 points, while Candace Pelotte and Brennan Doran each had 10 points. The Eagles were 13-26 from the free throw line. Mullen had their lone 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 4-7 and plays at home against the Lawrence Bulldogs on Monday, January 24th.

Messalonskee is now 3-8 and plays home against Cony on Wednesday, on January 26th.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Girls81191442
Messalonskee Girls41391238

Box Score

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Makayla Dore1055000
5Jordan Doak1130322
10Trea Broussard211002
11Brooklyn Fick000000
12Kaylee Dore000000
15Allie Flagg621112
20Mariah Roberts000000
21Lindsey Pine000000
22Riley Umel511034
23Jenna McQuarrie844001
35Kelly DiCarlo000000
TOTALS4216124611

Messalonskee

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Lexi Brodeur000000
3Ashley Mullen1254112
4Madelynn Wohlford000000
11Sophia Derusby000000
12Chloe Michaud000000
13Candace Pelotte1044025
14Emma-Jane Parsons100012
15Elise McDonald000000
20Olivia Thomas000000
22Kiara Goldsmith000000
23Morgan Wills100012
24Brennan Doran10330410
33Jordan Lambert400045
TOTALS38121111326
