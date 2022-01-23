Brewer Girls Edge Messalonskee 42-38 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls Basketball Team defeated Messalonskee in a close game Saturday, January 22nd in Oakland, Maine, 42-38
Brewer led 8-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches clung to a 2 point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 28-26.
Brewer`was led by Jordan Doak with 11 points. Makayla Dore had 10 points. The Witches were 6-11 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers. Doak had 3 3-pointers including 2 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter. Allie Flagg had a 3-pointer.
Messalonskee had 3 players in double figures. Ashley Mullen had 12 points, while Candace Pelotte and Brennan Doran each had 10 points. The Eagles were 13-26 from the free throw line. Mullen had their lone 3-pointer.
Brewer is now 4-7 and plays at home against the Lawrence Bulldogs on Monday, January 24th.
Messalonskee is now 3-8 and plays home against Cony on Wednesday, on January 26th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Girls
|8
|11
|9
|14
|42
|Messalonskee Girls
|4
|13
|9
|12
|38
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Makayla Dore
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Jordan Doak
|11
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|10
|Trea Broussard
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Allie Flagg
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|42
|16
|12
|4
|6
|11
Messalonskee
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Lexi Brodeur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ashley Mullen
|12
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Madelynn Wohlford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Sophia Derusby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Chloe Michaud
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Candace Pelotte
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|5
|14
|Emma-Jane Parsons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|Elise McDonald
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Olivia Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Kiara Goldsmith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Morgan Wills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|Brennan Doran
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|10
|33
|Jordan Lambert
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|TOTALS
|38
|12
|11
|1
|13
|26