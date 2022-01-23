Brewer Girls Edge Messalonskee 42-38 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team defeated Messalonskee in a close game Saturday, January 22nd in Oakland, Maine, 42-38

Brewer led 8-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches clung to a 2 point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 28-26.

Brewer`was led by Jordan Doak with 11 points. Makayla Dore had 10 points. The Witches were 6-11 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers. Doak had 3 3-pointers including 2 3-pointers in the 4th Quarter. Allie Flagg had a 3-pointer.

Messalonskee had 3 players in double figures. Ashley Mullen had 12 points, while Candace Pelotte and Brennan Doran each had 10 points. The Eagles were 13-26 from the free throw line. Mullen had their lone 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 4-7 and plays at home against the Lawrence Bulldogs on Monday, January 24th.

Messalonskee is now 3-8 and plays home against Cony on Wednesday, on January 26th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 8 11 9 14 42 Messalonskee Girls 4 13 9 12 38

Box Score

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Makayla Dore 10 5 5 0 0 0 5 Jordan Doak 11 3 0 3 2 2 10 Trea Broussard 2 1 1 0 0 2 11 Brooklyn Fick 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Kaylee Dore 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Allie Flagg 6 2 1 1 1 2 20 Mariah Roberts 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lindsey Pine 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Riley Umel 5 1 1 0 3 4 23 Jenna McQuarrie 8 4 4 0 0 1 35 Kelly DiCarlo 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 42 16 12 4 6 11

Messalonskee