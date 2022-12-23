Brewer Girls Fall to Cony as Rams Drain 12 3’s 66-47 [STATS]

The Brewer Witches Girl's Basketball Team fell to Cony 66-47 in Brewer on Thursday, December 22nd as the Rams drained 12 3-pointers.

Cony took a 17-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 28-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Cony 16-12 in the 3rd Quarter to cut Cony's lead to 5 points, 40-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Cony had 4 players in double figures. Sage Fortin led the way with 16 points and 3 3-pointers. Morgan Cunningham had 15 points with 4 3-pointers. Abby Morrill and Kylie Quinn each had 10 points and 1 3-pointer. Mac Freeman had 2 3-pointers and Cala Baragas had 1 3-pointer. Cony was 12-22 from the free throw line.

Brewer was led by Jillian Ford with 13 points and Allie Flagg had 11 points. Both Ford and Flagg has 2 3-pointers. Brewer was 11-15 from the free throw line.

Cony is now 2-2 and will play on Tuesday, December 27th at home against Messalonskee at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 1-3. They will host Mt. Blue on Tuesday, December 27th at 9 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 19th to December 24th need to be received by December 26th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Cony Girls 17 11 12 26 66 Brewer Girls 6 13 16 12 47

Box Score

Cony

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Morgan Cunningham 15 - 4 3 4 Mac Freeman 8 1 2 - 2 Ayla Noftall 0 - - - - Sage Fortin 16 2 3 3 7 Cora Kelley 0 - - - - Abby Morrill 10 1 1 5 6 Cala Baragas 7 2 1 - - Caroline Hendrickson 0 - - - - Kylie Quinn 10 3 1 1 3 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 66 9 12 12 22

Brewer