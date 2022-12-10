Brewer Girls Fall to Skowhegan 58-46 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Girls fell to the Skowhegan River Hawks in Skowhegan, 58-46, on Friday night, December 9th, to open the 2022-23 season.

Skowhegan led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then 28-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The River Hawks led 45-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Skowhegan had 4 players in double figures. They were led by Maddy Morris with 13 points. Ally Frey had 11 points and Annabelle Morris and Laney LeBlanc each had 10 points. The River Hawks were 12-16 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers. Morris led the way with 3 3's, while Aro Cinleton had 2 3-pointers and Ally Frey drained 1 3-pointer.

Brewer was led by Jillian Ford and Allie Flagg who each ended with a game-high 16 points. Jenna McQuarrie had 7 points. Brewer was 3-6 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Ford had 4 3's and Flagg 1 3-pointer.

Skowhegan is now 1-0. They play at home against Mt. Blue on Tuesday, December 13th at 7 p.m.

Brewer is 0-1. They continue on the road, playing next at Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for sending over the stats.

Line Score

   1   2   3   4   T
Brewer Girls88161446
Skowhegan Girls1117171358

 

Box Score

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabrielle Roberts31-11
Allie Flagg166113
Jillian Ford1624--
Kaylee Dore0----
Kathleen Brydges0----
Reece McKenney0----
Mariah Roberts42---
Aeri Nichols0----
Olivia Melvin0----
Jenna McQuarrie73-12
Grace LaBree0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4614536

Skowhegan

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Maddy  Morris13-344
Ariana Lewis61-46
Aro Cinleton6-2--
Lydia Jones0----
Elle Donoghue0----
Kasie Getzall0----
Annabelle Morris105--1
Jayla Gentry21---
Julia Fitzgerald0----
Carlie Jarvais0----
Ally Frey113122
Laney LeBlanc104-23
Natalie Cooke0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS581461216
