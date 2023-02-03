Brewer Girls Nip Erskine Academy 36-33 [STATS]

Brewer Girls Nip Erskine Academy 36-33 [STATS]

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Brewer Girls picked up a win over Erskine Academy 36-33 on Thursday, February 3rd at home.

Erskine Academy led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 21-14 at the end of the 1st Half. But Brewer outscored Erskine Academy 8-1 in the 3rd Quarter to tie the score at 22-22.

Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 11 points, including 2 3-pointers. Allie Flagg had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Jillian Ford had 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 3-4 from the free throw line.

Erskine Academy was led by Emma Stred with 11 points while Cassie LaCroix had 10 points including 2 3-pointers.Grace Hutchins and Maddy Clement-Cargill each had a 3-pointer. Erskine Academy was 1-2 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 5-11 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play

  • Home against Skowhegan on Friday, February 3rd at 6 p.m.
  • Home against Bangor on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Erskine Academy is now 4-12 with 2 games left in the regular season. They play

  • Home against Mt. Blue on Tuesday, February 7th at 6:30 p.m.
  • Away against Messalonskee on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Erskine Academy Girls12911133
Brewer Girls9581436

 

Box Score

Erskine Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brooke Blais0----
Maddy Clement-Cargill3-1--
Caleigh Crocker42---
Gabby Sasse0----
Cassie LaCroix1022--
Emma Stred115-12
Lauren Dufour0----
Grace Hutchins3-1--
Madison Griffiths0----
Parker Minzy0----
Mackenzie Toner21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS3310412

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabrielle Roberts0----
Allie Flagg931--
Jillian Ford6-2--
Kaylee Dore0----
Kathleen Brydges0----
Reece McKenney0----
Mariah Roberts111234
Aeri Nichols0----
Olivia Melvin0----
Jenna McQuarrie63---
Grace LaBree42---
TEAM0----
TOTALS369534
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket