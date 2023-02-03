Brewer Girls Nip Erskine Academy 36-33 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls picked up a win over Erskine Academy 36-33 on Thursday, February 3rd at home.
Erskine Academy led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 21-14 at the end of the 1st Half. But Brewer outscored Erskine Academy 8-1 in the 3rd Quarter to tie the score at 22-22.
Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 11 points, including 2 3-pointers. Allie Flagg had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Jillian Ford had 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 3-4 from the free throw line.
Erskine Academy was led by Emma Stred with 11 points while Cassie LaCroix had 10 points including 2 3-pointers.Grace Hutchins and Maddy Clement-Cargill each had a 3-pointer. Erskine Academy was 1-2 from the free throw line.
Brewer is now 5-11 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play
- Home against Skowhegan on Friday, February 3rd at 6 p.m.
- Home against Bangor on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.
Erskine Academy is now 4-12 with 2 games left in the regular season. They play
- Home against Mt. Blue on Tuesday, February 7th at 6:30 p.m.
- Away against Messalonskee on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Erskine Academy Girls
|12
|9
|1
|11
|33
|Brewer Girls
|9
|5
|8
|14
|36
Box Score
Erskine Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brooke Blais
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddy Clement-Cargill
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Caleigh Crocker
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Gabby Sasse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cassie LaCroix
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Emma Stred
|11
|5
|-
|1
|2
|Lauren Dufour
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Hutchins
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Madison Griffiths
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Parker Minzy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mackenzie Toner
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|33
|10
|4
|1
|2
Brewer
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Gabrielle Roberts
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Allie Flagg
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Jillian Ford
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Kaylee Dore
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kathleen Brydges
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Reece McKenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mariah Roberts
|11
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Aeri Nichols
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Melvin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jenna McQuarrie
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Grace LaBree
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|9
|5
|3
|4