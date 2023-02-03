Brewer Girls Nip Erskine Academy 36-33 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls picked up a win over Erskine Academy 36-33 on Thursday, February 3rd at home.

Erskine Academy led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 21-14 at the end of the 1st Half. But Brewer outscored Erskine Academy 8-1 in the 3rd Quarter to tie the score at 22-22.

Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts with 11 points, including 2 3-pointers. Allie Flagg had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Jillian Ford had 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 3-4 from the free throw line.

Erskine Academy was led by Emma Stred with 11 points while Cassie LaCroix had 10 points including 2 3-pointers.Grace Hutchins and Maddy Clement-Cargill each had a 3-pointer. Erskine Academy was 1-2 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 5-11 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play

Home against Skowhegan on Friday, February 3rd at 6 p.m.

Home against Bangor on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Erskine Academy is now 4-12 with 2 games left in the regular season. They play

Home against Mt. Blue on Tuesday, February 7th at 6:30 p.m.

Away against Messalonskee on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Erskine Academy Girls 12 9 1 11 33 Brewer Girls 9 5 8 14 36

Box Score

Erskine Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brooke Blais 0 - - - - Maddy Clement-Cargill 3 - 1 - - Caleigh Crocker 4 2 - - - Gabby Sasse 0 - - - - Cassie LaCroix 10 2 2 - - Emma Stred 11 5 - 1 2 Lauren Dufour 0 - - - - Grace Hutchins 3 - 1 - - Madison Griffiths 0 - - - - Parker Minzy 0 - - - - Mackenzie Toner 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 33 10 4 1 2

Brewer