Brewer High School announced on June 5th the Class of 2025 that will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday September 13th.

The induction ceremonies will take place at the Brewer Community School Performing Arts Center, located at 92 Pendleton Street in Brewer. There will be a social hour from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony at 3 p.m. Online registration is available with tickets costing $16.50. You can purchase your tickets HERE.

The Class of 2025 Inductees include

Joel Barrett (Class of 2002) was a stellar baseball player, a two-time PVC Player of the Year and member of the Maine All-State Baseball Team. He was Brewer’s 2002 Athlete of the Year. He played four years at the University of Maine, leading his team in home runs and hits his senior year.

Steve Campbell (Class of 1971) was an outstanding football player and member of the 1970 State Championship squad. He led the team in tackles and was selected to the Maine All-State First Team as a linebacker. This All-American Honorable Mention went on to play football for Dartmouth College.

Ric Franks (Class of 1969) was an exceptional two-way football player who excelled on both offense and defense. This powerhouse defensive end and linebacker was also the center on the 1968 State Championship Team. Named to the Maine Class A All-State Football Team, he went on to play football for Bates College.

Katherine Gibbs Heselton (Class of 1981) was a gifted three-sport athlete in Field Hockey, Basketball, and Softball. She amassed over 100 career saves in field hockey and was Brewer’s top defensive basketball player in 1981. Gibbs was the starting softball pitcher for four years pitching the Witches to a state runner-up title in 1981.

Mike Jeffrey founded Brewer boys’ and girls’ soccer programs in 1984 and served as Head Coach of the Boys' team for 12 years, leading Brewer to two EM Championship runner-up titles, the highest level achieved in school history. This 1991 EM Soccer Coach of the Year has served as President of the Maine Soccer Coaches' Association since 1988.

Don McGlauflin (Class of 1971) was a rare and gifted four-sport athlete who led the Witches as quarterback to a state title in 1970. Selected to the All-State Football First Team and the 1971 All-Tourney First Team in basketball, he was also a member of the 1969 PVC Championship Baseball Team. In track, he’s ranked 11th All-Time as one of Brewer’s best javelin throwers. In college, he played football for UCONN.

The 1969 & 1970 Baseball Teams were brimming with talent. Head Coach Ken Perrone and Assistant Jim White led both teams to PVC Championship titles. With a season record of 23 wins and 2 losses, the 1969 team scored 264 runs and only allowed 53 by their opponent. The 1970 team had an undefeated regular season record and was crowned EM Runner-Up.

