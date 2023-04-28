Brewer Softball Beats Camden Hills 10-1

The Brewer Witches Softball Team and Camden Hills Windjammers each had 6 hits, but the Witches beat Camden Hills 10-1 on Friday, April 28th. The big difference? Camden Hills made 5 errors.

Sara Young made another quality start for the Witches, pitching a complete game, allowing 6 hits, walking 2 and striking out 8.

Sierra Lauka started for Camden Hills and went 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 2. Maya Stone pitched the final 4.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 6 runs. She walked 4 and struck out 5.

Sara Young helped herself at the plate, going 2-4 with a double and driving in 3 runs. Hannah Reed went 2-4 with a double, driving in 3 runs. Jordin Williams had a double and Asianna West had a double.

Maya Stone had 2 singles to lead the Windjammer's offense. Kyra Anderson, Lauka, Karly Putansu and Elise Mahar each had a single.

Brewer is now 4-0. They will play at home against Lewiston on Saturday, April 29th at 4 p.m.

Camden Hills is 0-3 and will play at Brunswick on Tuesday, May 2nd at 4 p.m.

