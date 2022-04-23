Brewer Softball Doubled Up by Edward Little – Lose 10-5 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches Softball Team traveled down to Auburn on Friday, April 22nd, losing to the Edward Little Red Eddies 10-5.

Morgan Downs took the circle for Brewer to start the game and went 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit, and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 4 and walked 4. Laura Stewart came on in relief, tossing 4.2 innings and allowing 7 hits on 7 runs (4 earned). She struck out 2.

Mandy Scott pitched the complete game for Edward Little. She allowed 5 hits and 5 runs (3 earned). She struck out 9 and walked just 1.

For Brewer Hannah Reed had 2 singles to pace the Brewer batting attack. Jordan Doak, Josie Pece, and Jordin Williams each had a hit. Pece drove in 2 runs and Reed drove in 1. CJ Atherton had 2 RBI's.

For Edward Little, Leah Thibodeau had a double and knocked in 2 runs. Izzy Jalbert had 2 singles. Tiana Avila, Kassidy Lobb, Julia Bilodeau and Kenzie Emmert all had a single.

Brewer is 0-2. They will look for their 1st win Monday, April 25th at home under the lights at Coffin Field when they play Camden Hills at 7 p.m.

Edward Little is 1-1. They return to the diamond on Monday, April 25th when they play at Gardiner at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Katie Sproul for the photos.

