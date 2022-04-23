Brewer Softball Doubled Up by Edward Little – Lose 10-5 [PHOTOS]

Brewer Softball Doubled Up by Edward Little &#8211; Lose 10-5 [PHOTOS]

Brewer-Edward Little Softball Friday, April 22, 2022 Photo Katie Sproul

The Brewer Witches Softball Team traveled down to Auburn on Friday, April 22nd, losing to the Edward Little Red Eddies 10-5.

Morgan Downs took the circle for Brewer to start the game and went 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit, and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 4 and walked 4. Laura Stewart came on in relief, tossing 4.2 innings and allowing 7 hits on 7 runs  (4 earned). She struck out 2.

Mandy Scott pitched the complete game for Edward Little. She allowed 5 hits and 5 runs (3 earned). She struck out 9 and walked just 1.

For Brewer Hannah Reed had 2 singles to pace the Brewer batting attack. Jordan Doak, Josie Pece, and Jordin Williams each had a hit. Pece drove in 2 runs and Reed drove in 1. CJ Atherton had 2 RBI's.

For Edward Little, Leah Thibodeau had a double and knocked in 2 runs. Izzy Jalbert had 2 singles. Tiana Avila, Kassidy Lobb, Julia Bilodeau and Kenzie Emmert all had a single.

Brewer is 0-2. They will look for their 1st win Monday, April 25th at home under the lights at Coffin Field when they play Camden Hills at 7 p.m.

Edward Little is 1-1. They return to the diamond on Monday, April 25th when they play at Gardiner at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Katie Sproul for the photos.

