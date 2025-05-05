The Brewer Witches Softball Team handed the Bangor Rams their 1st loss of the season on Monday afternoon, May 5th as the Witches beat Bangor 8-4.

Each team had 11 hits, but Brewer's Emma Jameson and Paige Oakes each hit homers in the 3rd inning as Brewer scored 5 runs.

Oakes finished the game 3-4 with 2 runs batted in. Audrey Loupin was 2-4. Jameson was 1-3 with 3 runs batted in. Sara Young helped herself on the mound going 1-3 with 3 runs batted in. Jordin Williams, Jillian Ford, Olivia Bragdon and Madison Shaw each singled for the Witches.

Bragdon swiped 3 bases. Loupin, Shaw, Olivia Gilmore, Oakes and Young each had a stolen base.

In the circle Sara Young picked up the win, pitching 6.1 innings. She allowed 11 hits but just the 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter.

For Bangor Sophie Lynch, batting cleanup was 3-4 with 2 runs batted in. Abby Folsom was 2-4 with a double and triple. Eva Coombs was 2-4 with a double. Emma Tripp was 1-3 with a double. Gabby Goding, Kayle Folsom, and Annabelle Pierce each singled for the Rams

Lynch had a stolen base.

In the circle, Emma Tripp started and went 2.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 2. Kaylee Folsom came on and went 2.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2 while walking 1. Annabelle Pierce pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowing 1 hit, striking out and walking 1.

Bangor is now 3-1. They will host Mount Ararat on Wednesday, May 7th at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer, after losing their first 2 games have won 3 in-a-row and are 3-2. They will play at Brunswick on Wednesday, May 7th at 4 p.m.

