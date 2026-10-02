The Maine Women's Hockey Team fell to the St. Lawrence Saints 3-0 on Friday afternoon, October 2nd at the Alfond Arena to split the series.

The Saints cored with 7:12 gone in the 1st Period and added another goal with 2;24 gone in the 2nd Period. Their final goal came with 2:47 left to play, an empty-netter.

Maine was 0-4 on the power play while St. Lawrence was 0-4.

Maine outshot St. Lawrence 32-24.

Kiia Lahtinen allowed 2 goals, and saved 21 shots.

St. Lawrence is now 1-3-0 while Maine is also 1-3-0.

The Black Bears head out to Minnesota next weekend. They play at Minnesota on Friday, October 9th at 7 p.m. and then play at Bemidji State on Saturday, October 10th at 2 p.m.

Check out photos from the game.