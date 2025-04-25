Brewer Softball Falls to Lewiston 3-2

The Brewer Witches scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning but it wasn't enough, falling to the Lewiston Blue Devils 3-2 on Friday, April 25th.

Sara Young pitched a complete game for the Witches, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 9 and didn't walk a batter.

Paige Oakes leading off was 2-4 with a double. Jillian Ford batting cleanup was 2-4. Olivia Bragdon was 1-3 with a triple and run batted in. Emma Jameson and Madison Shaw each had a single for the Witches.

Ava Dionne went the distance for Lewiston. She allowed 7 hits and 2 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Isabella Enos was 3-4 batting leadoff for the Blue Devils Hailey Bellemare was 1-3 with 2 runs batted in. Irelyn Ackley was 1-3 with a run batted in.

Brewer is 0-2. The Witches will host Ellsworth on Tuesday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Lewiston is 1-1. They will host Mt. Ararat on Monday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

