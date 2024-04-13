Brewer Softball Play Day – April 13th [PHOTOS]

Brewer High School hosted a Play Day on the new Heddericg Field on Saturday, April 13th.

The field was configured so that 2 softball games could be played at once. Teams played for 75 minutes with games set for 10 a.m. , 11:30 a.m. 1 p.m. , 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m, Saturday was beautiful weather wise and the teams were grateful for the field turf that allowed them to be outside and get in much needed exhibition games before the start of the regular season next week!

Teams playing included Brewer, Hermon, Orono, Old Town, Ellsworth, Medomak Valley, North Yarmouth Academy and Foxcroft Academy.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.

Check out photos from the day!