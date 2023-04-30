Brewer Softball Remains Unbeaten – Beats Lewiston 12-2

The Brewer Softball Team remained unbeaten, beating the Lewiston Blue Devils 12-2 Saturday, April 29th in a 5 inning run-ruled game.

Emma Jameson had a big day at the plate for the Witches, going 2-3 with a double and triple, driving in 3 runs. Hannah Reed had 2 singles. Jill Ford, Olivia Gilmore and Taylor Grant each singled. Grant drove in 2 runs.

In the circle, Sara Young won her 3rd game of the week. She went 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 4. Laura Stewart pitched the 5th inning, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Ava Dionne took the loss for the Blue Devils. She allowed 7 hits in 4 innings. Of the 12 runs, just 1 was earned. She struck out 6 and walked 2.

Reese Maynard had 2 hits to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Dionne had a double and drove in a run. Ava Marquis had a single and run batted in. Aubrey Peer and Elissa Nadeau each had a single

Brewer is now 5-0. They play at home against the Hampden Academy Broncos on Monday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Lewiston is 0-5. They play at home against Oxford Hills Thursday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

