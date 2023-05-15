Brewer Tops Bangor 9-3
The Brewer Witches beat the Bangor Rams 9-3 Monday night, May 15th, at Bangor High School.
Sara Young pitched the complete game for the Warriors. She scattered 7 hits, allowing 3 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out and walked 2.
Jordan Doak batting leadoff was 3-4, scoring 3 times. Jil Ford had 2 hits, driving in 2 runs. Asianna West, Emma Jameson, Hannah Reed , Olivia Gilmore and Madison Shaw all singled for the Witches.
Raegan Sprague started in the circle for the Rams. She went 1.1 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out and walking 2. Taylor Clark pitched the rest of the game, going 5.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. She struck out and walked 5.
Emmie Streams had 2 hits, including a triple for the Rams. Taylor Coombs had 2 hits, with a double. Cassidy Ireland, Casey Carter and Emma Kennedy all singled.
Brewer is now 7-3. They host MDI on Wednesday night, May 17th at 7 p.m.
Bangor is now 4-6. They play at Hampden Academy on Wednesday, May 17th at 7 p.m.
You can nominated a player for the High School Athlete of the Week HERE, for the week May 15-20. Nominations must be received by Sunday, May 21st at 11:59 p.m.