Brewer Tops MDI 7-4 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches topped the MDI Trojans 7-4 on Saturday, May 7th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

MDI took an early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning, but Brewer scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd innings to lead 4-1. The Witches scored another run in the 5th to make it 5-1. MDI scored 1 run in the 6th to make it 5-2, before Brewer answered with 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th to make it 7-2. MDI rallied to score 2 runs in the top of the 7th but it wasn't enough

Quentin Pileggi started for MDI and allowed 4 runs, 3 earned in 3.0 innings. He struck out 5, walked 1 and gave up 5 hits. Jay Haney came on for 2 innings and allowed 1 hit and 1 run while striking out 1 and walking 3. Noah Keeley pitched the 6th inning, allowing 2 runs and 3 hits, walking 3.

Anderson Clifford started for the Witches, and went 3.0 innings. He allowed 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 3 and walked 3. Maddox Torrey went 3.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Kaiden Morin pitched the 7th, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs. He walked 3 and struck out the side.

Logan Levensalor, Noah Tibbetts and Andrew Hodgins each had 2 singles. Grady Vanidestine, Rowan Valley and Evan Nadeau each had 1 single. The Witches ran wild on the basepaths stealing 14 bases. Hodgins and Nadeau had 4 steals each. Levansalor and Tibbetts swiped 2 bases. Ethan Norwood, and Rowan Valley had 1 stolen base each.

For MDI AJ Lozano, Quentin Pileggi, Aiden Grant, Brendan Graves, Logan Blanchett and Jacob Shields each had 1 single.

Brewer is now 4-2. They play at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor against Ellsworth on Wednesday, May 11th at 7 p.m.

MDI is now 3-3. They play at Bucksport on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:30 p.m.

