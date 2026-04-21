The Brewer Witches dropped their season opener, losing to the Mt. Blue Cougars 12-1 in Brewer on Tuesday, April 21st.

Mt Blue outhit Brewer 11-3. The Witches committed 5 errors in the game.

Cody Hews took the loss for Brewer. He went 3.0 innings and allowed 3 hits and 5 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 3 and walked 3. Frederick Stewart pitched 3.0 innings and allowed 6 hits, and 5 runs, all unearned. He walked and struck out 1. Eli Wall pitched the final inning allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, both unearned. He struck out and walked 1.

Dawson Brown picked up the win for Mt. Blue. He pitched a complete game allowing 3 hits and 1 unearned run. He struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Ben Wrigley and Cameron Norton drove in 3 runs each for Mt. Blue. Norton had 4 hits

Cooper Charette, Gage Smith and Joshua McGovern had singles for the Witches.

Mt. Blue now 1-0 will play at Hampden Academy on Friday, April 24th at 4 p.m.

Brewer 0-1, will play at Brunswick on Friday, April 24th at 11 a.m.

Check out the photos from the game

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