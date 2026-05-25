Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 24
Here are the Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 24th.
Teams play a 16-game season.
Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Bangor 11-2 93.516
- Oxford Hills 11-1 86.641
- Mt. Ararat 10-2 82.651
- Hampden Academy 9-4 63.516
- Messalonskee 7-4 58.594
- Edward Little 7-6 41.797
- Mt. Blue 6-5 25.469
- Brunswick 4-8 22.969
- Camden Hills 4-8 14.063
- Skowhegan 4-9 10.000
- Brewer 1-12 0.625
- Lewiston 0-14 0.000
Class A South Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Gorham 11-1 105.313
- Cheverus 12-1 88.125
- South Portland 11-1 72.500
- Thornton Academy 10-2 69.375
- Massabesic 9-3 60.000
- Scarborough 8-4 56.250
- Sanford 7-5 47.500
- Falmouth 7-5 41.250
- Bonny Eagle 7-5 33.438
- Noble 6-6 28.125
- Kennebunk 5-8 14.688
- Biddeford 4-9 8.438
- Marshwood 2-10 4.688
- Deering 2-11 4.688
- Windham 2-10 2.188
- Westbrook 1-11 0.625
- Portland 0-12 0.000
Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Ellsworth 12-1 90.625
- Hermon 8-2 67.656
- Cony 10-2 62.109
- MDI 7-4 51.172
- Lawrence 9-3 47.031
- Nokomis10-3 44.531
- Old Town 7-4 44.219
- Belfast 8-4 40.469
- Oceanside 4-7 25.703
- John Bapst 5-7 24.531
- Gardiner 4-7 22.917
- Presque Isle 4-8 18.984
- Foxcroft Acdemy 2-11 16.172
- Caribou 4-7 13.766
- Waterville 3-9 13.984
Class B South Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Fryeburg Academy 10-2 91.089
- Leavitt 11-2 84.135
- Yarmouth 8-4 80.656
- Cape Elizabeth 9-4 79.255
- Lake Region 8-5 71.621
- Greely 6-5 56.406
- Wells 6-6 53.667
- Morse 7-4 51.250
- York 4-6 40.818
- Poland 7-7 40.000
- Freeport 5-7 32.031
- Gray-New Gloucester 3-8 26.714
- Medomak Valley 4-9 18.203
- Mountain Valley 5-6 15.234
- Erskine Academy 3-9 13.204
- Lincoln Academy 2-9 10.457
- Spruce Mountain 2-7 4.297
Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Washington Academy 12-0 99.063
- Mattanawcook Academy 10-2 74.609
- Bucksport 10-3 73.951
- GSA 7-4 59.498
- Dexter/PCHS 9-2 57.902
- Sumner 5-7 36.216
- Calais 9-2 30.987
- Mount View 5-7 26.953
- Orono 4-8 16.250
- Narraguagus 5-8 13.876
- Fort Kent 4-8 11.964
- MCI 4-9 6.875
- Central 2-8 3.036
- Houlton/GHCA 0-10 0.000
- Winslow 0-11 0.000
Class C South Top 9 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Maranacook 11-1 75.000
- Monmouth Academy 10-1 70.391
- Old Orchard Beach 9-2 67.132
- Sacopee Valley 5-5 47.444
- Waynflete/NYA 7-5 37.623
- Lisbon 7-3 36.953
- Mt. Abram 6-6 32.266
- Hall-Dale 5-7 26.719
- Dirigo 4-7 22.188
- Winthrop 5-6 21.172
- Oak Hill 5-6 20.234
- Carrabec 3-10 14.283
- Traip Academy 2-9 7.679
Class D North Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Bangor Christian 10-1 76.507
- Fort Fairfield 9-0 65.102
- Katahdin 8-1 49.490
- Stearns 6-4 33.013
- Penobscot Valley 7-3 32.742
- Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 5-6 30.204
- Hodgdon 5-5 26.939
- Wisdom 4-5 25.000
- Madawaska 3-8 21.862
- Southern Aroostook 4-7 21.633
- Machias 7-5 16.190
- Lee Academy 4-5 10.102
- Schenck 4-6 9.885
- Jonesport-Beals 1-8 0.833
- Penquis Valley 1-8 0.714
- Woodland 1-8 0.625
- Shead 0-10 0.000
- Ashland 0-6 0.000
Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Richmond 11-0 65.275
- Buckfield 9-4 51.672
- Telstar 9-2 50.597
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 3-6 24.167
- Valley 4-4 20.417
- Forest Hills 4-7 19.000
- Madison 2-10 14.141
- Greenville 3-6 10.139
- Temple Academy 1-7 7.556
- Boothbay 1-9 7.109
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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky