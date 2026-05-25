Here are the Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 24th.

Teams play a 16-game season.

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Bangor 11-2 93.516 Oxford Hills 11-1 86.641 Mt. Ararat 10-2 82.651 Hampden Academy 9-4 63.516 Messalonskee 7-4 58.594 Edward Little 7-6 41.797 Mt. Blue 6-5 25.469 Brunswick 4-8 22.969 Camden Hills 4-8 14.063 Skowhegan 4-9 10.000 Brewer 1-12 0.625 Lewiston 0-14 0.000

Class A South Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Gorham 11-1 105.313 Cheverus 12-1 88.125 South Portland 11-1 72.500 Thornton Academy 10-2 69.375 Massabesic 9-3 60.000 Scarborough 8-4 56.250 Sanford 7-5 47.500 Falmouth 7-5 41.250 Bonny Eagle 7-5 33.438 Noble 6-6 28.125 Kennebunk 5-8 14.688 Biddeford 4-9 8.438 Marshwood 2-10 4.688 Deering 2-11 4.688 Windham 2-10 2.188 Westbrook 1-11 0.625 Portland 0-12 0.000

Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Ellsworth 12-1 90.625 Hermon 8-2 67.656 Cony 10-2 62.109 MDI 7-4 51.172 Lawrence 9-3 47.031 Nokomis10-3 44.531 Old Town 7-4 44.219 Belfast 8-4 40.469 Oceanside 4-7 25.703 John Bapst 5-7 24.531 Gardiner 4-7 22.917 Presque Isle 4-8 18.984 Foxcroft Acdemy 2-11 16.172 Caribou 4-7 13.766 Waterville 3-9 13.984

Class B South Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Fryeburg Academy 10-2 91.089 Leavitt 11-2 84.135 Yarmouth 8-4 80.656 Cape Elizabeth 9-4 79.255 Lake Region 8-5 71.621 Greely 6-5 56.406 Wells 6-6 53.667 Morse 7-4 51.250 York 4-6 40.818 Poland 7-7 40.000 Freeport 5-7 32.031 Gray-New Gloucester 3-8 26.714 Medomak Valley 4-9 18.203 Mountain Valley 5-6 15.234 Erskine Academy 3-9 13.204 Lincoln Academy 2-9 10.457 Spruce Mountain 2-7 4.297

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Washington Academy 12-0 99.063 Mattanawcook Academy 10-2 74.609 Bucksport 10-3 73.951 GSA 7-4 59.498 Dexter/PCHS 9-2 57.902 Sumner 5-7 36.216 Calais 9-2 30.987 Mount View 5-7 26.953 Orono 4-8 16.250 Narraguagus 5-8 13.876 Fort Kent 4-8 11.964 MCI 4-9 6.875 Central 2-8 3.036 Houlton/GHCA 0-10 0.000 Winslow 0-11 0.000

Class C South Top 9 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Maranacook 11-1 75.000 Monmouth Academy 10-1 70.391 Old Orchard Beach 9-2 67.132 Sacopee Valley 5-5 47.444 Waynflete/NYA 7-5 37.623 Lisbon 7-3 36.953 Mt. Abram 6-6 32.266 Hall-Dale 5-7 26.719 Dirigo 4-7 22.188 Winthrop 5-6 21.172 Oak Hill 5-6 20.234 Carrabec 3-10 14.283 Traip Academy 2-9 7.679

Class D North Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Bangor Christian 10-1 76.507 Fort Fairfield 9-0 65.102 Katahdin 8-1 49.490 Stearns 6-4 33.013 Penobscot Valley 7-3 32.742 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 5-6 30.204 Hodgdon 5-5 26.939 Wisdom 4-5 25.000 Madawaska 3-8 21.862 Southern Aroostook 4-7 21.633 Machias 7-5 16.190 Lee Academy 4-5 10.102 Schenck 4-6 9.885 Jonesport-Beals 1-8 0.833 Penquis Valley 1-8 0.714 Woodland 1-8 0.625 Shead 0-10 0.000 Ashland 0-6 0.000

Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Richmond 11-0 65.275 Buckfield 9-4 51.672 Telstar 9-2 50.597 Vinalhaven/North Haven 3-6 24.167 Valley 4-4 20.417 Forest Hills 4-7 19.000 Madison 2-10 14.141 Greenville 3-6 10.139 Temple Academy 1-7 7.556 Boothbay 1-9 7.109

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