Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 24

Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 24

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Here are the Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 24th.

Teams play a 16-game season.

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Bangor 11-2  93.516
  2. Oxford Hills 11-1  86.641
  3. Mt. Ararat 10-2  82.651
  4. Hampden Academy 9-4  63.516
  5. Messalonskee 7-4  58.594
  6. Edward Little 7-6  41.797
  7. Mt. Blue 6-5  25.469
  8. Brunswick 4-8  22.969
  9. Camden Hills 4-8  14.063
  10. Skowhegan 4-9  10.000
  11. Brewer 1-12  0.625
  12. Lewiston 0-14  0.000

Class A South Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Gorham 11-1  105.313
  2. Cheverus 12-1  88.125
  3. South Portland 11-1  72.500
  4. Thornton Academy 10-2  69.375
  5. Massabesic 9-3  60.000
  6. Scarborough 8-4  56.250
  7. Sanford 7-5  47.500
  8. Falmouth 7-5  41.250
  9. Bonny Eagle 7-5  33.438
  10. Noble 6-6  28.125
  11. Kennebunk 5-8  14.688
  12. Biddeford 4-9  8.438
  13. Marshwood 2-10  4.688
  14. Deering 2-11  4.688
  15. Windham 2-10  2.188
  16. Westbrook 1-11  0.625
  17. Portland 0-12  0.000

Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Ellsworth 12-1  90.625
  2. Hermon 8-2  67.656
  3. Cony 10-2  62.109
  4. MDI 7-4  51.172
  5. Lawrence 9-3  47.031
  6. Nokomis10-3  44.531
  7. Old Town 7-4  44.219
  8. Belfast 8-4  40.469
  9. Oceanside 4-7  25.703
  10. John Bapst 5-7  24.531
  11. Gardiner 4-7  22.917
  12. Presque Isle 4-8  18.984
  13. Foxcroft Acdemy 2-11  16.172
  14. Caribou 4-7  13.766
  15. Waterville 3-9  13.984

Class B South Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Fryeburg Academy 10-2  91.089
  2. Leavitt 11-2  84.135
  3. Yarmouth 8-4  80.656
  4. Cape Elizabeth 9-4  79.255
  5. Lake Region 8-5  71.621
  6. Greely 6-5  56.406
  7. Wells 6-6  53.667
  8. Morse 7-4  51.250
  9. York 4-6  40.818
  10. Poland 7-7  40.000
  11. Freeport 5-7  32.031
  12. Gray-New Gloucester 3-8  26.714
  13. Medomak Valley 4-9  18.203
  14. Mountain Valley 5-6  15.234
  15. Erskine Academy 3-9  13.204
  16. Lincoln Academy 2-9  10.457
  17. Spruce Mountain 2-7  4.297

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Washington Academy 12-0  99.063
  2. Mattanawcook Academy 10-2  74.609
  3. Bucksport 10-3  73.951
  4. GSA 7-4  59.498
  5. Dexter/PCHS 9-2  57.902
  6. Sumner 5-7  36.216
  7. Calais 9-2  30.987
  8. Mount View 5-7  26.953
  9. Orono 4-8  16.250
  10. Narraguagus 5-8  13.876
  11. Fort Kent 4-8  11.964
  12. MCI 4-9  6.875
  13. Central 2-8  3.036
  14. Houlton/GHCA 0-10  0.000
  15. Winslow 0-11  0.000

Class C South Top 9 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Maranacook 11-1  75.000
  2. Monmouth Academy 10-1  70.391
  3. Old Orchard Beach 9-2  67.132
  4. Sacopee Valley 5-5  47.444
  5. Waynflete/NYA 7-5  37.623
  6. Lisbon 7-3  36.953
  7. Mt. Abram 6-6  32.266
  8. Hall-Dale 5-7  26.719
  9. Dirigo 4-7  22.188
  10. Winthrop 5-6  21.172
  11. Oak Hill 5-6  20.234
  12. Carrabec 3-10  14.283
  13. Traip Academy 2-9  7.679

Class D North Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Bangor Christian 10-1  76.507
  2. Fort Fairfield 9-0  65.102
  3. Katahdin 8-1  49.490
  4. Stearns 6-4  33.013
  5. Penobscot Valley 7-3  32.742
  6. Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 5-6  30.204
  7. Hodgdon 5-5  26.939
  8. Wisdom 4-5  25.000
  9. Madawaska 3-8  21.862
  10. Southern Aroostook 4-7  21.633
  11. Machias 7-5  16.190
  12. Lee Academy 4-5  10.102
  13. Schenck 4-6  9.885
  14. Jonesport-Beals 1-8  0.833
  15. Penquis Valley 1-8 0.714
  16. Woodland 1-8  0.625
  17. Shead 0-10  0.000
  18. Ashland 0-6  0.000

Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Richmond 11-0  65.275
  2. Buckfield 9-4  51.672
  3. Telstar 9-2  50.597
  4. Vinalhaven/North Haven 3-6 24.167
  5. Valley 4-4  20.417
  6. Forest Hills 4-7  19.000
  7. Madison 2-10  14.141
  8. Greenville 3-6  10.139
  9. Temple Academy 1-7  7.556
  10. Boothbay 1-9  7.109
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