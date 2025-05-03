The Brewer Witches beat the Skowhegan Riverhawks 4-1 on the road Friday, May 2nd

The Witches scored 4 runs in the top of the 1st inning with Sara Young delivering a 2-out double to drive in 2 runs.

Young was sharp in the circle starting the game for the Witches. She allowed just 2 hits in 4 inning, and 1 run. She struck out 3 and walked 2 to pick up the win. Audrey Loupin pitched the final 3.0 innings to earn the save. She didn't allow a hit and struck out and walked 1.

Paige Oaks leading off for the Witches was 3-4. Olivia Bragdon was 3-4 with aa run batted in. Sarah Snowdeal and Loupin each had a single for Brewer

Rhyleigh Carey started in the circle for Skowhegan. She pitched 1 inning allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, walking 2. Abi Carey came on in relief and pitched the final 6 innings allowing 6 hits and walking 3 while striking out 5.

Lainey Wentworth and Natalie Gilman had Skowhegan's hits, both singles.

Brewer is 2-2. They will host 3-0 Bangor on Monday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

Skowhegan, now 3-1 will travel to Newport to play the Nokomis Warriors on Monday, May 5th at 4 p.m.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 28- May 3. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 4th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 5th -8th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 9th.

Get our free mobile app