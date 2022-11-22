Brewer’s Ryder Goodwin Signs National Letter of Intent with American International College

It was an exciting afternoon for Brewer High School Senior Ryder Goodwin, his family and the School, as he signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Division II American International College in the Fall of 2023 to play lacrosse.

Goodwin becomes the first Brewer Witch to play lacrosse at Division II level

He was accompanied by his parents, grandparents and family.

And friends too!

According to Brewer Boys Lacrosse Coach Bill Gould Ryder's 2022 regular season stats include 43 goals and 22 assists. He won 76 ground balls and had a 75 percent win rate on faceoffs.

He was chosen to the KVAC All Conference First Team for midfield and was the Brewer High School Player of the Year for 2022!

Congratulations!