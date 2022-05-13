Broncos Gallop Past Blue Devils 16-4

The Hampden Broncos beat the Lewiston Blue Devils in Lewiston Friday afternoon, May 13th 16-4 in 5 innings in a 10-run ruled game. 3 Broncos blasted home runs and ace Danielle Masterson whiffed 11 batters.

Danielle Masterson had another game with double-digit strikeouts. She had 11 strikeouts, walking 1 and allowed 5 hits.

Cam Neal was 4-4 at the plate, with a home run. She scored 4 runs and drove in 2. Megan Delahanty was 3-4 with a homer and triple, driving in 6 runs and scored twice. Charlee Chute was 2-3 with a home run. Masterson was 2-4 with a pair of doubles, scoring 3 times. Allee Wellman was 2-4 with 3 runs batted in. Callie Small was 2-4 with a pair of singles. Kacey Gardner had a double. Maya Brown and Emma Chute each had a single.

Brooklynn Mynahan started in the circle for Lewiston and went only 1.2 innings allowing 7 hits and 7 runs, striking out 1.

Madison Anderson had a 3-run homer for the Blue Devils.

Hampden Academy is now 7-3. They play at Camden Hills on Monday, May 16th at 4:15 p.m.

Lewiston is 2-7. They play at Edward Little on Monday, May 16th at 5 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)