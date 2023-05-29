Broncos Score 4 in 4th to Nip Brewer 4-3

The Hampden Broncos scored 4 runs in the 4th inning to nip the Brewer Witches 4-3 on Monday night, May 29th in Brewer.

Charlee Chute was in the circle for the Broncos, and allowed 6 hits. The 3 runs were all unearned. She struck out 13 and walked 4.

Sarah Young went the distance for the Witches. She allowed 9 hits and 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out and walked 4.

Callie Small was 3-4 with 3 singles driving in 2 for the Broncos. Catarina Facchini had 2 singles. Chute, Meg Delehanty, Emma Chute and Emily Bishop each singled for Hampden Academy.

For the Witches Asianna West went 3-4 scoring 2 runs. Sarah Young and Morgan Downs each doubled for Brewer. Emma Jameson had a single.

Brewer is now 10-5 and will play host to Bangor on Tuesday, May 30th at 7 p.m. in their regular season finale.

Hampden Academy is 9-5. The Broncos have 2 more games remaining in the regular season. They play at Messalonskee on Tuesday, May 30th at 4:15 p.m. and then close out the regular season on Tuesday, May 31st at 4:30 when they play at Camden Hills.