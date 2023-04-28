Brunswick Scores 5 Runs in Bottom of 7 to Beat Bangor 9-8

The Brunswick Dragons scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to beat Bangor 9-8 on Friday afternoon, April 28th in Brunswick.

Raegan Sprague went 5.2 innings and allowed 2 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 2 for the Rams. Casey Carter gave up 5 hits and 4 runs striking out 1 and walked 2.

Ellie Sullivan started in the circle for the Dragons and went 4.1 innings allowing 8 hits and 6 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 6. Caitlin Seitz picked up the win, pitching the final 2.2 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 1 and walking 1.

Emmie Streams batting leadoff for Bangor was 3-4 with a double, triple and single. Taylor Coombs was 2-4 with aa triple and 2 runs batted in. Casey Carter was 2-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Andrea Schultz and Gabby Goding each had a single.

Gabby Swain was 3-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in to lead the Dragons. Ellie Sullivan was 2-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Jordyn Cummings was 2-4 with 3 runs batted in. Hannah Hamilton, Alexis Morin and Skylar Augustine each had singles.

Bangor is now 2-2 and will play at Skowhegan on Wednesday, May 3 at 4 p.m.

Brunswick is 2-0 and will host Camden Hills on Tuesday, May 2nd at 4 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 24-29 HERE by Sunday, April 30th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 1st - 4th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, May 5th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc