Bucksport Beats Orono 9-0 as Natalie Simpson Fans 14

The Bucksport Softball Team beat Orono 9-0 as Natalie Simpson struck out 14 batters in Bucksport on Friday, April 25th.

Simpson allowed just 2 hits, and walked 2 to go along with the 14 strikeouts.

Allison Hanscom was 3-4 with a double and drove in a run to lead the Golden Bucks. Simpson helped herself at the plate going 2-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in 2 runs. Jetta Shook was 2-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in a run. Lexi Raymond was 1-4 with a double. Marina Keene has a pair of singles and run batted in. Alivia Shute, Brianna Rotella, Addison Fitch and Emma Clement each singled for Bucksport.

Andrea Crocker and Ava Jurdack had Orono's 2 hits.

Jill Severance took the loss for the Red Riots. She struck out 8 and walked 1.

Bucksport is 2-0. They will travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play Forxcroft Academy on Monday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

Orono is 1-1. They will host Houlton on Monday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

