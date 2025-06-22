After losing the last 2 years to the Hall-Dale Bulldogs, the Bucksport Golden Bucks Softball Team beat Hall-Dale 6-2 on Saturday afternoon, June 21st to win the Class C Softball Gold Glove.

Hall-Dale had won the Class C State Title for the last 4 years.

Miss Maine Softball finalist Natalie Simpson was dominant in the circle for Bucksport. She struck out 12, while walking 3. She gave up 4 hits and 2 runs.

Alivia Shute and Marina Keene each had a pair of singles, with Keene driving in a run. Jetta Shook had a single and drove in 2 runs. Allison Hancscom. Lexi Raymon and Emma Clement each had a single.

Lucy Gray was in the circle for Hall-Dale. She allowed 8 hits, and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 2.

Torie Tibbetts hit a solo home run for Hall-Dale in the bottom of the 5th inning. She had 2 of Hall-Dales 4 hits.

The win for Bucksport was their 9th Gold Glove. They were State Champions in Class B in 198 1986, 1987 and 2005. They were State Champions in Class C in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and now 2025.

This was Rich Rotella's 1st year as coach.

Members of the team included

#1 Marina Keene - Sophomore

#2 Allison Hanscom - Junior

#4 Emma Clement - Sophomore

#5 Layken Varnum - Junior

#6 Lexi Raymond - Junior

#8 Brianna Rotella - Junior

#9 Alivia Shute - Junior

#10 Jetta Shook - Senior

#12 Addison Harvey - Freshman

#13 Natalie Simpson - Senior

#15 Addison Fitch - Freshman

#21 Paige Bowden - Senior

#22 Brook Elden - Senior

The coach staff included

Rich Rotella - Head Coach

Lester Cowan - Assistant Coach

Alyssa Maguire - Assistant Coach

Ashley Maguire - Assistant Coach

Jan Simpson - Statistician

Get our free mobile app