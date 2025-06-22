Bucksport Gets the Bulldog Off Their Back Beating Hall-Dale 6-2 for State Title
After losing the last 2 years to the Hall-Dale Bulldogs, the Bucksport Golden Bucks Softball Team beat Hall-Dale 6-2 on Saturday afternoon, June 21st to win the Class C Softball Gold Glove.
Hall-Dale had won the Class C State Title for the last 4 years.
Miss Maine Softball finalist Natalie Simpson was dominant in the circle for Bucksport. She struck out 12, while walking 3. She gave up 4 hits and 2 runs.
Alivia Shute and Marina Keene each had a pair of singles, with Keene driving in a run. Jetta Shook had a single and drove in 2 runs. Allison Hancscom. Lexi Raymon and Emma Clement each had a single.
Lucy Gray was in the circle for Hall-Dale. She allowed 8 hits, and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 2.
Torie Tibbetts hit a solo home run for Hall-Dale in the bottom of the 5th inning. She had 2 of Hall-Dales 4 hits.
The win for Bucksport was their 9th Gold Glove. They were State Champions in Class B in 198 1986, 1987 and 2005. They were State Champions in Class C in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and now 2025.
This was Rich Rotella's 1st year as coach.
Members of the team included
- #1 Marina Keene - Sophomore
- #2 Allison Hanscom - Junior
- #4 Emma Clement - Sophomore
- #5 Layken Varnum - Junior
- #6 Lexi Raymond - Junior
- #8 Brianna Rotella - Junior
- #9 Alivia Shute - Junior
- #10 Jetta Shook - Senior
- #12 Addison Harvey - Freshman
- #13 Natalie Simpson - Senior
- #15 Addison Fitch - Freshman
- #21 Paige Bowden - Senior
- #22 Brook Elden - Senior
The coach staff included
- Rich Rotella - Head Coach
- Lester Cowan - Assistant Coach
- Alyssa Maguire - Assistant Coach
- Ashley Maguire - Assistant Coach
- Jan Simpson - Statistician
