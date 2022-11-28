Bucksport Golden Bucks Mascot Has All the Dance Moves [VIDEO]

Earlier in the fall during a Ticket TV broadcast of Bucksport vs. Orono in 8-man Small Division playoff action, something other than the play on the field stole the show.

Check out the video below to see the Golden Buck's moves that earned it the honor of Ticket TV's top mascot from the 2022 fall high school sports season.

Stay tuned for top-10 videos from the fall, including highlights from boys' and girls' soccer, as well as on the gridiron.

