Bucksport Named As The Ticket’s 2021 Town of the Year

The third time proved to be the charm for Bucksport in 92.9 The Ticket's annual Town of the Year contest.

Bucksport, who finished as the runner-up in the 2018 and 2019 tournaments, defeated Jonesport in this year's championship match-up by claiming over 64% of the vote.

Over the four years that the competition has been held, no town has more head-to-head wins than Bucksport, which now takes its place on the "wall of champions" in the Greenway Equipment studios.

Jonesport made another spirited run through this year's tournament and has now finished as runner-up each of the last two years. Jonesport, which entered the knockout portion of this year's contest as the number one seed following the first round, received more votes from start-to-finish than any of the other 35 towns in this year's field.

The Drive will hit the road once again next Friday (August 13) for the Town of the Year champion's celebration show live from Bucksport. More details on the broadcast to follow next week.