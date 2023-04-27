Bucksport Remains Perfect Beating Dexter 15-5

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Softball Team used a 9-run 1st inning and beat the Dexter Tigers 15-5 on Wednesday, April 26th in Bucksport in a 6 inning run-ruled game, as every Bucksport batter had at least 1 hit.

Ella Hosford was in the circle for the Golden Bucks, and went 6.0 innings scattering 9 hits. She allowed the 5 runs and struck out 6, walking 3.

Claire Fogler was in the circle for Dexter. She allowed 18 hits, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Sam Cyr led the offense for the Golden Bucks, going 4-4, with 2 triples and driving in 3 runs. Allie Pickering was 2-3 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in. Lily Chiavelli had 2 hits including a double and drove in 3 runs. Jayden Tripp, Allie Hanscom and Alivia Shute each had 2 hits. Jetta Shook had 2 hits including a double. Hosford had a triple and Lexi Raymond had a single.

Abby Corson was 3-4 with 3 singles hitting leadoff for Dexter. Kallie Stone and Lily Bagley each had a double. Desiree Adams, Mazie Peach, Lillian Harris and Jilliean Poliquin each had a single.

Bucksport is now 4-0 on the season. They will host Central on Saturday, April 29th at 1 p.m.

Dexter is 0-2 and will host Foxcroft Academy on Friday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

