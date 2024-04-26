Bucksport Shuts Out Dexter 9-0

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Baseball Team shut out the Dexter Tigers in Dexter, on Thursday, April 25th 9-0 as Ryan Winchester allowed just 3 hits.

Winchester struck out 13, walking 2.

Jason Terrill was 3-4 for the Golden Bucks, with 1 run batted in. Bo Provencher was 2-3, with a double and 3 runs batted in. Gavyn Holyoke was 1-4 with a triple and 2 runs knocked in. Aydn Maguire and Nick Clair each had a single and run batted in. Trent Gross and Gunther Cyr each singled.

For Dexter, Will Spratt was on the hill, and allowed the 10 hits and 9 runs, 6 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and walked 2.

Chase Farnsworth, leading off was 2-4. Gabe Cupero had the Tiger's other hit.

Bucksport, 2-2 will host GSA on Friday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Dexter, 0-4 travels up to Lincoln to play Mattanawcook Academy on Friday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

