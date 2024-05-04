MDI Baseball Beats Hermon 4-3

3 MDI Trojan pitchers combined to 1-hit the Hermon Hawks on Saturday morning, May 4th and beat Hermon 4-3 in Bar Harbor.

Colin Sullivan started for MDI and threw 4.0 hitless innings, allowing 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out and walked 5. Preston Tripp came on in relief and pitched 1.2 innings, allowing 1 hot and striking out and walking 1. Jay Haney closed the game, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Ethan Leclerc started for Hermon, and allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, with 2 of the runs being earned. He struck out 7 and walked 4 Maddox Kinney pitched the final 1.2 innings, holding MDI hitless, striking out 1 and didn't walk a batter.

Brayden Ladd had Hermon's lone hit.

Nick Jacobs had 2 singles for MDI. Jay Haney and Cal Hodgdon each had a single for the Trojans.

Hermon committed 5 errors in the game while MDI made 2 errors.

MDI is now 4-2. They play at Ellsworth on Monday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is now 3-4. They will host Old Town on Monday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

