Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Wednesday May 1st

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, May 1st.

Baseball

Berwick Academy 5 Landmark 0

Brunswick 1 Brewer 0

Caribou 11 Houlton 0

Central Aroostook 8 Ashland 4

Deer Isle Stonighton 17 Central 0

Edward Little 10 Skowhegan 0

Foxcroft Academy 18 MCI 1

Freeport 12 Old Orchard Beach 1

GSA 17 Central 0

Hall-Dale 10 Waterville 5

Hampden Academy 9 MDI 2

Hermon 5 John Bapst 2

Lawrence 19 Winslow 1

Lee Academy 3 Woodland 2

Leavitt 7 Lake Region 3

Maranacook 4 Mount View 2

Mattanawcook Academy 15 Calais 1

Messalonskee 6 Lewiston 5

Monmouth Academy 17 Madison 0

Mount Abram 6 Boothbay 1

Oak Hill 12 Gardiner 5

Oceanside 11 Medomak Valley 1

Old Town 2 Orono 1

Oxford Hills 4 Mt. Blue 3

Piscataquis 6 Searsport 2

Sacopee Valley 8 Waynflete 1

Saint Dominic 5 Telstar 0

Sanford 12 Westbrook 0

Southern Aroostook 9 Washburn 3

Stearns 13 Penobscot Valley 2

Washington Academy 12 Sumner 0

Wells 8 Fryeburg Academy 2

Winthrop 7 Spruce Mountain 2

Wisdom 19 Madawaska 18

Yarmouth 1 Greely 0

York 4 Cape Elizabeth 2

Softball

Brewer `17 Brunswick 1

Camden Hills 3 Belfast 2

Caribou 17 Houlton 2

Central 15 GSA 5

Central Aroostook 13 Ashland 6

Cheverus 7 Bonny Eagle 3

Deering 15 Sanford 0

Freeport 15 Old Orchard Beach 0

Gardiner 14 Oak Hill 9

Hermon 9 John Bapst 0

Lawrence 10 Winslow 2

Leavitt 14 Lake Region 4

MCI 7 Foxcroft Academy 6

Massabesic 15 Westbrook 0

Mattanawcook 21 Calais 2

Messalonskee 8 Lewiston 4

Monmouth Academy 12 Madison 2

Mount View 8 Maranacook 0

North Yarmouth Academy 16 Sacopee Valley 1

Oceanside 9 Medomak Valley 5

Orono 6 Old Town 3

Oxford Hills 12 Mt. Blue 0

Penobscot Valley 6 Stearns 5

Saint Dominic 9 Telstar 6

Scarborough 15 Falmouth 0

Skowhegan 10 Edward Little 0

Southern Aroostook 21 Washburn 1

South Porland 2 Gorham 1

Washington Academy 10 Sumner 3

Wells 17 Fryeburg Academy 10

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday May 2nd.

It's also time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.

