In Battle of Undefeated Teams Foxcroft Academy Beats Washington Academy 4-3 in 18 Innings

In a battle of undefeated teams, the Foxcroft Academy Ponies beat the Washington Academy Raiders 4-3 in 18 innings on Saturday afternoon, May 4th.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the 2nd inning and then 3-3 at the end of 8 innings. It was then goose eggs until Foxcroft Academy scored on 1-out walk-off single by Jack Day in the 18th inning.

Jadon Richard was 3-8 for the Ponies. Day was 3-8 with the game-winning RBI. Jack Caruso had 2 hits. Josh Knapp had a double. Calvin Landry, and Silas Toploski singled for Foxcroft Academy.

Hayden Strout started on the mound for Foxcroft Academy and went 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit asn 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 6. Calvin Landry pitched 7.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 unearned run. He struck out and walked 6. Jack Day pitched 8.2 innings allowing 5 hits and striking out 7 and walking 3. Jadon Richard picked up the winning retiring 1 batter.

Mike Taylor was 3-7 for Washington Academy. James Welch and Carson Prout each had 2 singles.Daniel Gardner, Jayden Mahar and Ben Hennessey each singled for the Raiders.

Parker Cates started on the mound for the Raiders and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Trevor Shimabukuro pitched 10.1 innings allowing 6 hits and 1 run. He struck out 7 and walked 6. Caden Schwinn took the loss pitching 3.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Washington Academy now 6-1 will host GSA on Wednesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy now 6-0will play at Mattanawcook Academy on Monday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Washington Academy will host Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, May 11th at 12 noon.

